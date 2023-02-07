Does the Bluetooth feature on your Android phone turn on automatically, and are you looking for a way to fix it? This article will show you the best way to fix the problem.

Bluetooth has long been a feature for establishing wireless connections between devices. Android devices, like many others, are equipped with Bluetooth to allow seamless wireless connection with other devices such as speakers, headphones, computers, automotive head units, and also for wireless file transfer.

On the other hand, sometimes, you may encounter problems with Bluetooth on your Android phone. One of the problems that Android users often report is that Bluetooth automatically turns on on their devices, which causes the device to connect automatically to paired devices, draining the battery.

This issue can be caused by a system error, interference from third-party apps, tampering with Bluetooth settings, and many other factors. Fortunately, we have found some proven solutions that you can use to prevent Bluetooth from turning on automatically on Android, and we will explain them in more detail in this article.

Fix Bluetooth Turning on Automatically on Android

If Bluetooth is turning on automatically on your Android phone, restart it to see if that helps. If the problem persists after restarting your Android phone, you should use the following proven solutions to fix the issue:

Fix 1: Turn Off Location Accuracy

Android phone location settings allow you to use Bluetooth scanning for better location accuracy. Bluetooth scanning uses Bluetooth on your phone, so it automatically turns on Bluetooth on your phone when it needs to work. This could be the cause of Bluetooth turning on automatically on your Android phone. Therefore, you should disable Bluetooth scanning for location accuracy with the following procedures if you have it enabled on your phone to fix the problem of Bluetooth turning on automatically on Android:

Step 1. Swipe down on your phone screen to open the Quick Settings pane.

Step 2. Tap the Location option to go to Location Settings on your phone.

Step 3. On the page that appears, select Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning.

Step 4. Now toggle off the slider in front of Bluetooth scanning.

Fix 2: Disable Bluetooth Tethering

The problem with Bluetooth turning on automatically on your Android device may be related to Bluetooth tethering, another feature that, when enabled, automatically uses Bluetooth on your Android phone. In this case, you need to fix the problem as follows:

Step 1. Open Settings on your phone.

Step 2. Navigate to Hotspot & tethering and open it.



Step 3. In the next screen, turn off the Bluetooth tethering option.

Fix 3: Disallows Apps from Turning On Bluetooth Automatically

There are some applications or processes on your Android phone that can automatically enable Bluetooth on the phone. However, if you have not allowed them to change your phone’s system settings, these applications will ask for your permission before enabling Bluetooth on demand. Therefore, make sure that you disable automatic Bluetooth activation for all recently installed applications on your Android phone by checking this setting.

Step 1. Open Settings on your phone.

Step 2. Enter App settings and select the appropriate result.

Step 3. On the resulting page, you should see a list of apps on your phone; select the app whose setting you want to change.

Step 4. Next, tap Change system settings under Advanced and turn on the Allow modifying system settings option.

Fix 4: Disable Quick Device Connect

Some Android phones have a feature called Quick Device Connect that, when enabled, automatically turns on Bluetooth on the phone. Therefore, you can disable this feature on your Android phone by following these steps.

Step 1. Open Settings on your Android phone.

Step 2. Navigate to the Connection & sharing option and open it.

Step 3. Now find the Quick Device connect menu and toggle it off.

Fix 5: Reset Bluetooth Settings

As mentioned earlier, incorrect Bluetooth settings on your Android phone could be the reason why Bluetooth turns on automatically. If you reset the Bluetooth settings, it will push the Bluetooth settings to default and hopefully fix the problem.

Step 1. Launch the Settings app on your phone.

Step 2. Scroll to System on the Settings page and select it.



Step 3. Tap on the Reset options, and then click on Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.

Follow the on-screen instructions to start the process and reset your Bluetooth to default settings.

Fix 6: Reset App Preferences

Another way to fix Bluetooth turning on automatically on Android is to reset the app settings on the Android phone by letting its Bluetooth turn on automatically.

Step 1. Open Settings on your phone, scroll down to System, and select it.

Step 2. Tap on the Reset options, and then click on Reset app preferences.

Step 3. Follow the prompt on the screen to start the process and see if it fixes the problem.

Fix 7: Update Android OS

Glitches like this on Android devices can also be due to an outdated OS. Therefore, we recommend that you check for updates on your phone and install them.

Step 1. Go to Settings on your phone.

Step 2. Scroll down to System and tap on it.

Step 3. Now select System update and follow the on-screen prompt to start the installation.

Fix 8: Uninstall Recently Installed Apps

If the issue persists after trying the above solutions, we recommend uninstalling recently installed apps, as they might be the cause of the problem.

Final Words

Automatically turning on Bluetooth on Android is caused by some smartphone features that rely on Bluetooth. Therefore, the solutions we have covered are based on the features that could turn on Bluetooth automatically on your Android device, how to turn off these features, and other approaches that have helped Android users who have encountered the same problem. Follow the above solutions to fix Bluetooth turning on automatically on Android, and the problem should be fixed.

FAQs about Fixing Bluetooth Turning on Automatically on Android

How do I fix Bluetooth problems on Android? Resetting the Bluetooth settings on your phone is one of the best solutions for Bluetooth issues on Android. If a faulty Bluetooth configuration is the cause of the problem, this will remove the configuration that is causing the problem and reset the Bluetooth settings to the default values, fixing the Bluetooth problem you are currently experiencing. In this article, we have already described the steps to reset Bluetooth settings on Android, so you can use this approach to fix Bluetooth problems. Can third-party applications turn on Bluetooth on my Android automatically? Yes, some third-party applications use the permission given to them to automatically turn on Bluetooth. If you have allowed such an application to use Bluetooth automatically, this could be the cause of Bluetooth turning on automatically on Android. How can I disallow third-party apps from using Bluetooth on Android? If you want to disallow a third-party app from turning on Bluetooth on your Android, follow the steps below:

Step 1. Go to Settings on your Android phone.

Step 2. Tap the Search bar, type Apps Settings, and open the matching result.

Step 3. On the App Settings page, navigate to the app you want to disallow the Bluetooth on and click it.

Step 4. Now, tap on Permission and toggle the switch in front of Bluetooth to disallow the app from turning on Bluetooth automatically. How do I turn on Bluetooth on Android? Android phones feature a Bluetooth switch on the control tray, so turning Bluetooth on an Android phone is as easy as swiping down and tapping on the Bluetooth menu.

Further Reading: