Excel Shortcuts: 70+ Best Microsoft Excel Shortcut Keys (2022)
Speed up your Excel operations!
- Microsoft Excel is one of the most used Office tools by financial analysts, accountants, and more.
- However, working on Excel with so many names and numbers can get time-consuming and annoying at the same time.
- Using some of the best Excel shortcuts can help you level up your working experience in Microsoft Excel.
If you’re serious about using Microsoft Excel, then you should get to know all of its keyboard shortcuts. Here’s a list of the most useful Excel shortcuts and how they can help you work faster. For example, did you know that you can use Excel shortcut keys to calculate all open workbooks? Learn about more keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Excel and discover how to become a more efficient user.
Using Microsoft Excel shortcuts, you can quickly navigate through datasheets, use formulas for calculation, and many more without needing to use your mouse.
We will have a look at some of the best Excel shortcuts for Mac and Windows to help you level up your working experience in Microsoft Excel.
1. Frequently Used Excel Shortcuts
First, let us have a look at the most frequently used Microsoft Excel shortcut keys. The following table contains Excel shortcuts you might use daily to maintain records, perform calculations, and more.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Copy
|
Ctrl + C
|Command + C
|Paste
|
Ctrl + V
|
Command + V
|Undo
|Ctrl + Z
|Command + Z
|Clear
|Delete
|Delete
|
Save
|
Ctrl + S
|
Command + S
|Redo
|
Ctrl + Y
|
Command + Y
|
Cut
|Ctrl + X
|Command + X
|Bold
|Ctrl + B
|Command + B
|
|Ctrl + P
| Command + P
|
Open Visual Basic
|Alt + F11
|Option + F11
|
Fill Down
|Ctrl + D
|Command + D
|Fill Right
|
Alt + G + H
|Command + R
|
Insert cells
|Shift + F2
|Control + Shift + =
|
Delete cells
|
Delete
|Command + Hyphen
|
Calculate all open workbooks
|
F9
|
F9
|
Close window
|Ctrl + Esc
|Command + W
|
Quit Excel
|
Alt + F4
|Command + Q
|
Display the Go To dialog
|
F5
|
F5
|
Display the Format Cells dialog
|Ctrl + 1
|Command + 1
|
Open the Paste Special dialog
|Ctrl + Alt + V
|Command + Option + V
|Underline
|
Ctrl+U
|Command + U
|
Italic
|
Ctrl+I
|
Command + I
|
New blank workbook
|Ctrl + O
|Command + O
|
Display the Save As dialog
|
F12
|F12
|
Select All
|
Ctrl + A
|
Command + A
|
Apply or remove strikethrough formatting
|Ctrl+5
|Command + 5
|
Extend the cell selection to the left or right
|Shift + Left/Right arrow
|Shift + Left/Right arrow
|
Select the entire row
|Shift + Space
|Shift + Space
|
Select the entire column
|Ctrl + Space
|Cmd + Space
|
Select the entire worksheet
|Ctrl + Shift + Space
|Cmd + Shift + Space
2. Microsoft Excel Shortcuts to Enter Data Into Sheets
Data entry is one of the most important aspects of Microsoft Excel. But what if we tell you that you can double your data entry speed in Excel? Sound efficient, right?
Entering data into a cell is the most common action in Excel. But, typing out the entire address of a cell over and over again can be tedious and time-consuming. It is not that difficult to learn some basic Microsoft Excel shortcuts that will help you work more efficiently with your sheets.
This table displays all the data entry Excel shortcuts to help you enter data quickly into sheets.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Edit the selected cell
|
F2
|F2
|Add or edit a cell comment
|
Shift + F2
|Shift + F2
|Paste a Cell name
|
F3
|F3
|Complete a cell entry and move forward in the selection
|
Enter
|
Return
|Start a new line in the same cell
|Alt + Enter
|Option + Return
|Complete a cell entry and move up in the selection
|Shift + Enter
|Shift + Return
|
Complete a cell entry and move to the right in the selection
|
Tab key
|
Tab key
|Complete a cell entry and move to the left in the selection
|Shift + Tab
|
Shift + Tab
|
Cancel a cell entry
|Esc
|Esc
|Delete the character to the left
|Backspace
|Delete
|
Delete the character to the right
|N/A
|FN + Delete
|
Move one character
|Arrow keys
|Arrow keys
|
Move to the beginning of the line
|Home
|Home
|Move to the last cell in use on the sheet
|Ctrl + End
|Command + End
|
Move down one screen
|Page down
|Page down
|Enter the current time
|
Ctrl + Shift + colon (:)
|Control + option + colon (:)
|
Enter the current date
|
Ctrl + semi-colon (;)
|
Control + semi-colon (;)
|
Move the selected cells
|Ctrl + X
|Command + X
|
Copy the selected cells
|
Ctrl + C
|Command + C
|
Insert a hyperlink
|
Ctrl + K
|
Command + K
|
Calculate the active sheet
|Shift+ F9
|Shift + F9
|
Start a formula
|Equal (=)
|Equal (=)
|Insert the AutoSum formula
|
Alt + =
|Command + Shift + T
|
Insert a function
|
Shift + F3
|
Shift + F3
|
Open the Smart Lookup pane
|N/A
|Control + Option + Command + L
|
Define a name
|
Alt + M
|Control + L
3. Function Key Excel Shortcuts
Function keys are a series of keys on your keyboard that perform specific operations when pressed together with other keys. They are F1, F2, F3, up to F12 in most cases. Function key Excel shortcut keys can be very useful as they will save you a lot of time and effort in MS Excel.
Let’s get started with some of the most used function key shortcuts in MS Excel.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Display the Help window
|
F1
|F1
|Edit the selected cell
|
F2
|
F2
|Insert a note
|Shift + F2
|Shift+F2
|Insert a threaded comment
|Ctrl + Shift + F2
|Command + Shift + F2
|
Open the Save dialog
|
F12
|
Option + F2
|Open the Formula Builder
|Shift + F3
|
Shift + F3
|
Open the Define Name dialog
|Ctrl + F3
|Command + F3
|Close
|Ctrl + F4
|Command + F4
|
Display the Go To dialog
|F5
|F5
|
Display the Find dialog
|N/A
|Shift + F5
|
Move to the search sheet dialog
|Ctrl + F5
|Control + F5
|Check a spelling
|F7
|F7
|
Open the thesaurus
|Shift + F7
|Shift + F7
|Extend the selection
|F8
|F8
|
Display the Macro dialog
|
Alt + F8
|
Option + F8
|
Minimize the active window
|Ctrl + F9
|Control + F9
|
Insert a new chart sheet
|
F11
|F11
4. Office Add-Ins Task Pane Excel Shortcuts
Office add-ins are a great way to extend your Office experience beyond the standard menu bar commands. The following shortcut keys can be used when working in an Office add-in task pane. This table includes Excel shortcut keys for some commands that are not available in all task panes.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open the context menu
|
Ctrl + Shift + F10
|Control + Shift + F10
|Open the task pane options menu
|Ctrl + Space bar
|
Control + Space bar
|Close the task pane
|
Ctrl + Space bar
and select close
|
Control + Space bar
and select close
Excel in Your Career With These Microsoft Excel Hotkeys
Using these Microsoft Excel hotkeys, you can perform various actions in Excel, be it data entry or performing long calculations, quickly and effortlessly.
Let us know in the comments below if you found these Excel shortcuts helpful and if you will start using them the next time you are working in Microsoft Excel.
If you also use Word, knowing the best Word keyboard shortcuts can also come in handy and speed up your operations on the platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I create a custom keyboard shortcut in Microsoft Excel?
If you are on Windows, then definitely yes, you can create your own custom Excel keyboard shortcut. That said, you will need to use a third-party add-on like Shortcut Manager, available on OfficeOne, to do this. As for Mac, it’s not as straightforward to create your own custom Excel shortcut key.
2. Will these keyboard shortcuts work in Microsoft Excel 2007?
Most of the keyboard shortcuts we mentioned should work just fine on Microsoft Excel 2007, barring a few new keyboard shortcuts.
If you still face issues with shortcuts, we recommend upgrading to the latest version of Microsoft Excel as you get access to brand new features and fixes.
3. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft PowerPoint?
Definitely yes, Microsoft PowerPoint is yet another popular Office app from the tech giant. We have already covered a list of some of the best Microsoft PowerPoint Shortcut Keys that you can check out to familiarize yourself.
4. How do I find all Excel shortcuts?
There are literally hundreds, if not thousands, of Microsoft Excel Shortcut keys available. So, if you are looking for something like an Excel shortcuts cheat sheet, there is no better place than the official Microsoft support page. But remember something: While it sounds nice to know every single Excel shortcut key out there, it simply doesn’t help you be more productive.
This is precisely why we have curated some of the best, most used, and most popular Microsoft Excel shortcuts in this article.
Comments