Excel Shortcuts: 70+ Best Microsoft Excel Shortcut Keys (2022)

If you’re serious about using Microsoft Excel, then you should get to know all of its keyboard shortcuts. Here’s a list of the most useful Excel shortcuts and how they can help you work faster. For example, did you know that you can use Excel shortcut keys to calculate all open workbooks? Learn about more keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Excel and discover how to become a more efficient user.

Using Microsoft Excel shortcuts, you can quickly navigate through datasheets, use formulas for calculation, and many more without needing to use your mouse.

We will have a look at some of the best Excel shortcuts for Mac and Windows to help you level up your working experience in Microsoft Excel.

1. Frequently Used Excel Shortcuts

First, let us have a look at the most frequently used Microsoft Excel shortcut keys. The following table contains Excel shortcuts you might use daily to maintain records, perform calculations, and more.

Action Shortcut Copy Ctrl + C

Command + C

Paste Ctrl + V

Command + V

Undo Ctrl + Z

Command + Z

Clear Delete

Delete

Save Ctrl + S

Command + S

Redo Ctrl + Y

Command + Y

Cut Ctrl + X

Command + X

Bold Ctrl + B

Command + B Print Ctrl + P

Command + P

Open Visual Basic Alt + F11

Option + F11

Fill Down Ctrl + D

Command + D

Fill Right Alt + G + H Command + R

Insert cells Shift + F2 Control + Shift + = Delete cells Delete Command + Hyphen

Calculate all open workbooks F9 F9

Close window Ctrl + Esc

Command + W

Quit Excel Alt + F4

Command + Q

Display the Go To dialog F5 F5 Display the Format Cells dialog Ctrl + 1

Command + 1

Open the Paste Special dialog Ctrl + Alt + V Command + Option + V Underline Ctrl+U Command + U

Italic Ctrl+I Command + I

New blank workbook Ctrl + O

Command + O

Display the Save As dialog F12

F12

Select All Ctrl + A

Command + A Apply or remove strikethrough formatting Ctrl+5 Command + 5

Extend the cell selection to the left or right Shift + Left/Right arrow Shift + Left/Right arrow

Select the entire row Shift + Space Shift + Space

Select the entire column Ctrl + Space Cmd + Space

Select the entire worksheet Ctrl + Shift + Space Cmd + Shift + Space



2. Microsoft Excel Shortcuts to Enter Data Into Sheets

Data entry is one of the most important aspects of Microsoft Excel. But what if we tell you that you can double your data entry speed in Excel? Sound efficient, right?

Entering data into a cell is the most common action in Excel. But, typing out the entire address of a cell over and over again can be tedious and time-consuming. It is not that difficult to learn some basic Microsoft Excel shortcuts that will help you work more efficiently with your sheets.

This table displays all the data entry Excel shortcuts to help you enter data quickly into sheets.

Action Shortcut Edit the selected cell F2

F2 Add or edit a cell comment Shift + F2

Shift + F2 Paste a Cell name F3

F3 Complete a cell entry and move forward in the selection Enter

Return

Start a new line in the same cell Alt + Enter

Option + Return

Complete a cell entry and move up in the selection Shift + Enter

Shift + Return Complete a cell entry and move to the right in the selection Tab key

Tab key

Complete a cell entry and move to the left in the selection Shift + Tab Shift + Tab

Cancel a cell entry Esc

Esc Delete the character to the left Backspace

Delete Delete the character to the right N/A FN + Delete

Move one character Arrow keys

Arrow keys

Move to the beginning of the line Home

Home

Move to the last cell in use on the sheet Ctrl + End Command + End

Move down one screen Page down Page down Enter the current time Ctrl + Shift + colon (:) Control + option + colon (:) Enter the current date Ctrl + semi-colon (;) Control + semi-colon (;) Move the selected cells Ctrl + X Command + X

Copy the selected cells Ctrl + C Command + C

Insert a hyperlink Ctrl + K Command + K Calculate the active sheet Shift+ F9 Shift + F9

Start a formula Equal (=) Equal (=) Insert the AutoSum formula Alt + = Command + Shift + T

Insert a function Shift + F3 Shift + F3

Open the Smart Lookup pane N/A

Control + Option + Command + L

Define a name Alt + M

Control + L



3. Function Key Excel Shortcuts

Function keys are a series of keys on your keyboard that perform specific operations when pressed together with other keys. They are F1, F2, F3, up to F12 in most cases. Function key Excel shortcut keys can be very useful as they will save you a lot of time and effort in MS Excel.

Let’s get started with some of the most used function key shortcuts in MS Excel.

Action Shortcut Display the Help window F1

F1 Edit the selected cell F2 F2 Insert a note Shift + F2 Shift+F2 Insert a threaded comment Ctrl + Shift + F2 Command + Shift + F2

Open the Save dialog F12

Option + F2

Open the Formula Builder Shift + F3 Shift + F3

Open the Define Name dialog Ctrl + F3

Command + F3

Close Ctrl + F4 Command + F4

Display the Go To dialog F5 F5 Display the Find dialog N/A

Shift + F5

Move to the search sheet dialog Ctrl + F5 Control + F5 Check a spelling F7 F7 Open the thesaurus Shift + F7 Shift + F7

Extend the selection F8 F8 Display the Macro dialog Alt + F8

Option + F8

Minimize the active window Ctrl + F9

Control + F9

Insert a new chart sheet F11 F11

4. Office Add-Ins Task Pane Excel Shortcuts

Office add-ins are a great way to extend your Office experience beyond the standard menu bar commands. The following shortcut keys can be used when working in an Office add-in task pane. This table includes Excel shortcut keys for some commands that are not available in all task panes.

Action Shortcut Open the context menu Ctrl + Shift + F10 Control + Shift + F10

Open the task pane options menu Ctrl + Space bar Control + Space bar

Close the task pane Ctrl + Space bar and select close

Control + Space bar and select close

Excel in Your Career With These Microsoft Excel Hotkeys

Using these Microsoft Excel hotkeys, you can perform various actions in Excel, be it data entry or performing long calculations, quickly and effortlessly.

Let us know in the comments below if you found these Excel shortcuts helpful and if you will start using them the next time you are working in Microsoft Excel.

