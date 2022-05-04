If you want to share a YouTube video in a Snapchat story or chat, you can do so in two different ways. Previously, you could add the YouTube URL. Now you can also share the video directly from YouTube. Anyway, both ways have their own advantages in comparison. So here’s how you can share YouTube videos on Snapchat.

How to Share YouTube Video on Snapchat

Method – 1 Sharing Directly from the YouTube App

In order for this feature to work, make sure to update both YouTube and Snapchat apps to the latest versions. Here are Google Play Store links for Snapchat and YouTube, and Apple App Store links for Snapchat and YouTube, respectively. Once done, you can share the YouTube video in a Snapchat Story or Snap.

1. Open the YouTube app and search for the video that you want to share. Here tap on the three-dot menu beside the YouTube video and select the Share option.



Alternatively, you can also use the Share option below the video while playing.

2. Here select the Snapchat option from the Share sheet.



3. It will directly open the Snapchat with the YouTube link already added to the snap. Anyhow, you can edit the link placement right away.

4. Tap on the shutter icon to take a snap photo or long-press the shutter icon to take a video.



5. Once done, now you can adjust the placement of the YouTube link. Also, you can use your two fingers to pinch and rotate it.

6. Now you can edit your snap further with stickers, lenses, music, annotation, etc.

7. Once done, you can tap on the Story button at the bottom to add the Snap as a story. Or you can tap on Send to button to send the snap to your friends.

Method-2 Attaching the YouTube Link to Snapchat Story

While the previous process is effortless, it adds the link on your snap even before recording the snap. It can be inconvenient to record snaps as the YouTube link always stays on top of it. Also, even in the final result, the added link just takes a lot of space. If you feel the same, you can rely on this second method.

1. Open the YouTube app and search for the video you want to share. Here tap on the three-dot menu and select the Share option.



2. Then copy the link to the YouTube video.



3. Now open the Snapchat app and take your snap.



4. Now tap on the link icon at the top right.

5. Now paste the YouTube URL that you have copied.

5. It will open the YouTube video on the web page inside the app. Just tap on Attach to Snap button at the bottom.

6. Now you can adjust the placement of the YouTube link. You can also pinch and rotate it with two fingers to place it.



7. Now you can use the other tools to add stickers, lenses, etc to your snap.

8. Once done, you can tap on the Story button at the bottom to add the Snap as a story. Or you can tap on Send to button to send the snap to your friends.



Share YouTube Video on Snapchat

Regardless of which way you choose, the final snap will include a YouTube link that you can tap to open. However, the process may be a bit different, as in the first method you add the link immediately, while in the second method you add it after taking the snap. So you can choose the method that suits you best.