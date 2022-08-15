Facebook has truly charmed everyone with its outstanding features. It has provided a platform for people to stay connected with friends and family. Whether it’s sharing pictures, videos, or just general conversation, Facebook has become a staple in daily life.

But for one reason or another, people get blocked on Facebook. It could be a misunderstanding or an argument that got out of hand. Regardless of the situation, being blocked on Facebook can be a frustrating experience. Facebook doesn’t show who blocked us in order to protect user privacy and not hurt our feelings.

Fortunately, there are ways to find out if you’ve been blocked on Facebook. But before we do that, it’s important to find out if you’ve been blocked or unfriended on Facebook.

Is Being Unfriended on Facebook the Same as Being Blocked?

When you’re unfriended on Facebook, the person who blocked you doesn’t appear in your friends list. So you can no longer see their profile, their posts, or anything they’ve shared with you. However, you can still see everything the person has shared publicly.

Getting blocked on Facebook is a more serious action. When you get blocked, that person disappears from your friend list, and you also can no longer see their profile, posts, and everything they’ve shared with you. Also, you can no longer search for that person’s profile, send them messages, invite them to events or groups, add them as a friend, or even tag them in posts.

So, if you think you’ve been blocked, don’t try to search for that person’s profile. You’ll not be able to find it.

7 Ways to Find Who Blocked You on Facebook

Now that you know the difference between being blocked and unfriended on Facebook, here are seven different ways to find out if you’ve been blocked on Facebook.

Method 1: Search for the Person Who Blocked You on Facebook

The easiest way to find out if you’ve been blocked by someone on Facebook is to visit their profile.

Just go to Facebook and search for the person’s name in the search bar. To do this, follow the steps below:

Log in to your Facebook account. Click on the Search Facebook bar at the top of the page. Type the person’s name and press Enter.

If you can find their profile, they haven’t blocked you. However, if their profile doesn’t show up in the search results, it could mean one of two things: The person has either disabled their account or blocked you.

To check if they’ve disabled their account, try searching for their name in your friend’s account. If their name still doesn’t show up, they’ve probably deactivated their account. However, if you find their profile in your friend’s account, they probably blocked you.

Method 2: Check Who Blocked You on Facebook by Tagging Them in a Post

Facebook allows you to tag people in posts and comments. So if you can tag the person you think has blocked you, it means they haven’t blocked you. But if you try to tag them in a post and their name doesn’t appear, they probably have blocked you.

To tag someone in a post:

Write a status update or post in your Timeline. Click the Tag People button. Start typing the name of the user.

If you don’t see the name, they’ve probably blocked you.

Method 3: Message the User Who You Think Has Blocked You

Sending messages and connecting with friends is one of Facebook’s best features. So if you can’t message this person, it’s probably because they’ve blocked you on Facebook. If you try to send this person a message and see the message “This person is unavailable in Messenger,” they’ve probably blocked you.

Here’s how to message someone on Facebook:

Click the Messenger icon at the top of the Facebook page. Or, open the Messenger app. Then click the name of the person you want to send a message to. Start typing your message.

If you can’t send the person a message, they’ve probably blocked you.

Method 4: Find the Person Who Blocked You in Your Friends List

You can also check your friends list to see if the person in question is still in it. If you cannot find them, they’ve either blocked you or ended their friendship with you.

To check your friend list:

Click the profile icon at the top of the Facebook page. Then, click on Friends.

If you can’t find the person you’re looking for, they may have blocked or unfriended you.

Method 5: Invite the User Who Could Have Blocked You on Facebook to an Event

Another method you can use to check if someone has blocked you on Facebook is to try inviting them to an event. If you try to invite someone who’s blocked you to an event, their name won’t show up as an option. So if you try to invite someone and their name doesn’t show up, they probably blocked you.

Follow these steps to invite someone to an event:

Click the Events icon at the top of the Facebook page. Click Create Event. Enter the event information. Click Invite friends. Start typing their name.

If their name doesn’t appear, they’ve probably blocked you.

Method 6: Use Facebook Profile Link to View the Profile of the Person Who Blocked You

If you happen to have the profile link of the person you think has blocked you, you can try viewing their profile.

If you’ve been blocked, you’ll not be able to view the person’s profile and will receive a message that this content isn’t available. Also, the person’s name won’t appear in your friends list.

To view someone’s profile, open the URL of the person’s profile (if you don’t have it, you can ask a mutual friend for it). If you can’t view their profile and receive a message that this content is not available, they’ve probably blocked you.

Method 7: Check Your Facebook Feed for Posts From the Person Who Blocked You

Our final method for finding out if someone has blocked you on Facebook is to look for their posts in your feed. If you have been blocked, that person’s posts will no longer show up in your feed. However, remember that if you have just been unfriended, their public posts will still appear in your feed.

Here’s how to look for someone’s posts on your feed:

Click the home button. Scroll down your feed to see if you can find any posts from that person.

The person has probably blocked you if you don’t see any posts from them in your Timeline.

