A blurry image is worthless. It’s often unusable and detracts from what would otherwise be a great shot. But thankfully, there are several photo enhancement tools that promise to help you fix your blurry photos.

The HitPaw Photo Enhancer is one such photo enhancer. It uses AI and offers a one-click solution to remove noise from images and unblur them. So, if you’ve snapped a blurry photo with your phone, downloaded one from the internet, or got a few old ones from back in the day, you can use the program to remove noise and blur and enhance their quality.

Here’s everything you need to know about the HitPaw Photo Enhancer.

Why Do You Need an AI Photo Enhancer?

Fixing a blurry image with photo-editing programs is a complicated process. It requires some level of understanding and know-how of the program to use it effectively and efficiently. And while it gives you more control over the other aspects of an image, too, this approach isn’t ideal for most people.

This is where an AI-enabled photo enhancer, like HitPaw Photo Enhancer, comes to the rescue. It simplifies the entire editing process and requires you to only perform a few simple selections—based on your requirement—to enhance blurry photos.

As a result, you can enhance your old, blurry photos with practically just a few simple clicks. Moreover, you can also perform batch operations on several images at once, which adds to the convenience further and helps speed up your workflow.

What Is HitPaw Photo Enhancer?

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is an AI-based photo enhancement tool aimed at helping you fix and enhance blurry images. You can use it to remove blur and noise from blurry images to make them usable again. In addition, it also offers you the ability to enlarge and upscale images, which can come in handy when you want to increase the resolution of an image.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is available on Mac and Windows. One of the key differentiators that make Photo Enhancer stand out from other photo enhancement apps is the ease of use: uploading the blurry image and selecting an appropriate AI model is all you need to do, and the program takes care of the rest.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Features

One-click photo enhancement

Multiple AI modes for different needs

Upscale images without quality loss (multiple resolutions)

Batch processing

Accelerated mode for faster processing

Preview

Multiple output formats

How Does HitPaw Photo Enhancer Work?

HitPaw Photo Enhancer employs AI to make enhancing photos easy. It gives you four models for this.

General Model: Useful for enhancing pictures with real scenes, like landscapes, buildings, etc. Ideal for most use cases.

Useful for enhancing pictures with real scenes, like landscapes, buildings, etc. Ideal for most use cases. Denoise Model: Use it to remove noise from an image. It also helps sharpen cartoon-like images.

Use it to remove noise from an image. It also helps sharpen cartoon-like images. Face Model: Ideal for repairing portraits or images with blurred faces.

Ideal for repairing portraits or images with blurred faces. Colorize Model: Meant for colorizing black and white photos.

Depending on the kind of image and how you want to enhance it, you need to pick a model among these appropriately. It’s important to do this, as it tells Photo Enhancer to apply the effects to your image accordingly to give you the best result.

After it’s done processing the image, you can preview it to see how the effects affect your image. And subsequently, export the image either in its original resolution or upscaled resolution.

HitPaw also offers an accelerated mode in Photo Enhancer, which improves the processing efficiency and cuts down on the processing time. It’s ideal for processing higher-resolution images and impacts the output quality.

How to Enhance Photos Using HitPaw Photo Enhancer

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is easy to use, thanks to AI, as we’ve mentioned already. If you’ve got a blurry picture, you can unblur it and enhance it using these steps:

First, download HitPaw Photo Enhancer and install it on your computer. Launch the Photo Enhancer on your Mac or Windows PC. Click the Choose files button and select the image you want to enhance. Alternatively, you can also drag and drop the image onto the HitPaw Photo Enhancer window. Select an AI model based on your requirement. If you want to upscale the image, click the dropdown button for Resolution and pick a resolution you like. Wait for the program to apply the AI model on your image and the Preview button to view it. Hit the Export button and choose the output format to export the image onto your computer.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer Plans and Pricing

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is a paid tool. It offers three kinds of subscriptions:

For Mac:

Monthly: $19.99

$19.99 Annual: $79.99

$79.99 Lifetime: $129.99

For Windows:

Monthly: $17.99

$17.99 Annual: $79.99

$79.99 Lifetime: $99.99