3 Best Ways to Download YouTube Videos on Android [in 2022]

As of 2022, YouTube has more than 2.6 billion monthly active users who spend hours watching content on the platform. Some use YouTube to watch vlogs, others to gain knowledge and educate themselves, while many use it to listen to their favorite songs and more.

However, we have all been in the situation where we wanted to watch our favorite videos on YouTube but could not because of a poor network connection. Also, imagine that you are traveling to a remote place or have a long-haul flight and want to watch YouTube videos; what is the best possible way? Well, the best way is to download YouTube videos on an Android phone or tablet and enjoy them later.

How to Download YouTube Videos on Android

But how to download YouTube videos on Android? Where are the downloaded videos stored? Do not worry; we will closely examine the best ways to save YouTube videos to your gallery.

IMPORTANT: Use these methods to download only the YouTube videos you own or that fall under the Creative Commons reuse license.

1. YouTube Premium: The Recommended Way to Download YouTube Videos on Android

The best and only official way to download YouTube videos on an Android device is to use YouTube Premium. With YouTube Premium, you get an ad-free experience, support for YouTube Music, background playback, picture-in-picture, and more. Most importantly, you get access to unlimited native video downloads.

TIP: If you don’t have an active YouTube subscription, you can probably get it for free using Google Opinion credits

I have an active YouTube Premium subscription, but how do I download videos to my Android device? Well, that’s what we are going to find out.

Steps to Download Videos on YouTube with YouTube Premium

Open the YouTube app on your Android device and sign in to YouTube Premium with your activated Google account. Now play the video you want to download to your Android device. Then tap the download icon directly below the video.

A pop-up window will appear. Select your preferred video quality here and click Download. You also have the option to save your download settings so that you can start downloading videos directly and effortlessly next time.

Trivia: You can download videos without a YouTube Premium subscription, but you lose support for downloading HD videos, which means the video resolution is limited to 360P.

2. TubeMate: Android app for YouTube Video Download

Another popular method for downloading YouTube videos on Android is TubeMate, but there is a catch. What is it? Google does not support downloading YouTube videos from unauthorized sources, so the TubeMate app is not available for download from the Google Play Store. However, you can install the app on your Android device as a sideload via the following link.

Quick Disclaimer: Neither TechPP nor I are responsible if something goes wrong on your Android device. So you use the app at your own risk. Also, we do not recommend using such apps, and it is always recommended to use YouTube Premium for downloading videos on an Android device.

With that out of the way, let us look at how you can download YouTube videos with TubeMate on Android.

Steps to Download YouTube Videos on Android using TubeMate

Download and install TubeMate on your Android device by using this link. Open the app and grant the app the necessary permissions. After launching, you will be greeted with a familiar YouTube screen. Here you can browse and play the YouTube video you want to download on your Android device. Then, tap the green download icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. A new pop-up window will then appear with a whole bunch of options.

Select your preferred video quality from the pop-up window, and the YouTube video will start downloading to your Android device. Unlike YouTube Premium, you also have the option to download only the audio of the video. This can be very handy if you only want to download the music from a particular video in MP3 format and more.



3. Vidiget: Download YouTube Videos on Android using your browser

If you are someone who is looking to download videos on Android but does not want to buy a premium subscription or sideload APKs from unknown sources, then you can give Vidiget a try.

With the help of Vidiget, you can download YouTube videos by simply using your favorite browser like Google Chrome/Firefox on your Android device. Using the website is not particularly complicated either. Just copy and paste the URL of the YouTube video you want to download at the link below. Then follow the on-screen instructions to download the video to your Android device.

Reminder: Again, a quick note that it is recommended to download YouTube videos on Android using the YouTube Premium service.

YouTube Video Download Made Easy on Android

Using the methods we have presented in this article, you can skillfully download popular videos on Android and watch them offline. Do you want to learn more about hidden YouTube features? Yes? Check out this link to learn more.

Let us know in the comments if you found this article helpful and successfully downloaded YouTube videos on Android.

FAQs about YouTube Video Downloaders on Android

