3 Best Ways to Download YouTube Videos on Android [in 2022]

- YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming services, with over 2 billion monthly active users.
- YouTube allows users to download videos on their devices for a seamless no-nonsense offline viewing experience. But how do you actually do that?
- In the article, we will look at some of the best methods to download YouTube videos on Android.
As of 2022, YouTube has more than 2.6 billion monthly active users who spend hours watching content on the platform. Some use YouTube to watch vlogs, others to gain knowledge and educate themselves, while many use it to listen to their favorite songs and more.
However, we have all been in the situation where we wanted to watch our favorite videos on YouTube but could not because of a poor network connection. Also, imagine that you are traveling to a remote place or have a long-haul flight and want to watch YouTube videos; what is the best possible way? Well, the best way is to download YouTube videos on an Android phone or tablet and enjoy them later.
How to Download YouTube Videos on Android
But how to download YouTube videos on Android? Where are the downloaded videos stored? Do not worry; we will closely examine the best ways to save YouTube videos to your gallery.
1. YouTube Premium: The Recommended Way to Download YouTube Videos on Android
The best and only official way to download YouTube videos on an Android device is to use YouTube Premium. With YouTube Premium, you get an ad-free experience, support for YouTube Music, background playback, picture-in-picture, and more. Most importantly, you get access to unlimited native video downloads.
I have an active YouTube Premium subscription, but how do I download videos to my Android device? Well, that’s what we are going to find out.
Steps to Download Videos on YouTube with YouTube Premium
- Open the YouTube app on your Android device and sign in to YouTube Premium with your activated Google account.
- Now play the video you want to download to your Android device.
- Then tap the download icon directly below the video.
- A pop-up window will appear. Select your preferred video quality here and click Download. You also have the option to save your download settings so that you can start downloading videos directly and effortlessly next time.
2. TubeMate: Android app for YouTube Video Download
Another popular method for downloading YouTube videos on Android is TubeMate, but there is a catch. What is it? Google does not support downloading YouTube videos from unauthorized sources, so the TubeMate app is not available for download from the Google Play Store. However, you can install the app on your Android device as a sideload via the following link.
With that out of the way, let us look at how you can download YouTube videos with TubeMate on Android.
Steps to Download YouTube Videos on Android using TubeMate
- Download and install TubeMate on your Android device by using this link.
- Open the app and grant the app the necessary permissions.
- After launching, you will be greeted with a familiar YouTube screen. Here you can browse and play the YouTube video you want to download on your Android device.
- Then, tap the green download icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. A new pop-up window will then appear with a whole bunch of options.
- Select your preferred video quality from the pop-up window, and the YouTube video will start downloading to your Android device. Unlike YouTube Premium, you also have the option to download only the audio of the video. This can be very handy if you only want to download the music from a particular video in MP3 format and more.
3. Vidiget: Download YouTube Videos on Android using your browser
If you are someone who is looking to download videos on Android but does not want to buy a premium subscription or sideload APKs from unknown sources, then you can give Vidiget a try.
With the help of Vidiget, you can download YouTube videos by simply using your favorite browser like Google Chrome/Firefox on your Android device. Using the website is not particularly complicated either. Just copy and paste the URL of the YouTube video you want to download at the link below. Then follow the on-screen instructions to download the video to your Android device.
YouTube Video Download Made Easy on Android
Using the methods we have presented in this article, you can skillfully download popular videos on Android and watch them offline. Do you want to learn more about hidden YouTube features? Yes? Check out this link to learn more.
Let us know in the comments if you found this article helpful and successfully downloaded YouTube videos on Android.
FAQs about YouTube Video Downloaders on Android
How to download YouTube videos on Android using NewPipe?
In addition to the methods we have presented in this article, you can also use an open-source project called NewPipe, which comes with a background download option. NewPipe is a free YouTube client that has a few tricks up its sleeve. If you want to know all of them in detail, we have already written a detailed article about NewPipe.
Now let us see how you can download YouTube videos with NewPipe on Android:
- Download and install NewPipe on your Android device by using the following link.
- Open the app and search for the YouTube video you want to download.
- Play the YouTube video and click the download icon below the playback screen of the video.
- A new pop-up window will appear. Choose your preferred video resolution here and click Download again.
Where do the downloaded videos get saved? Can I share the downloaded videos with my friends?
Like other popular streaming apps, the video is only stored within the app when you download YouTube videos on Android from the official YouTube app. This means that once you download the video within the YouTube app, you cannot share it with others. However, suppose you download YouTube videos on Android from unofficial third-party sources; they will be stored in the internal memory of your Android device, so you can easily share them with others.
Is downloading YouTube videos legal?
According to Google, downloading YouTube videos from unknown sources is illegal and can also lead to account termination. The search giant insists that users officially download YouTube videos by paying for a premium subscription. TechPP recommends going the official route to avoid future Google account problems.
How to download YouTube videos using Google Chrome on an Android device?
If you want to download YouTube videos on your Android device using Google Chrome, you can use Vidiget. We have already covered Vidiget in detail in this article so that you can get an accurate picture of the website there.
What’s the best YouTube video downloader for Android?
TubeMate is the best free YouTube video downloader for Android. It has an in-built search function that helps you find videos and a video preview function that lets you see what you're downloading before starting the download. It also supports a range of formats, including MP4, MP3, and WAV. Everything you want from a droid YouTube downloader.
How do you download YouTube videos on my Android using an app?
You can use YouTube downloaders for Android like TubeMate or VidMate. These apps allow you to download YouTube videos in one click, and you can also use them to download YouTube videos on your iPhone and computer too.
How to download YouTube videos on Android without an app?
Assuming you don't have YouTube Premium and want to download your own videos from YouTube without an app, you can use a web service like "Vidiget" right from your favorite Android browser. Just input the link of the video you want to download, and you are set!
What should you avoid when downloading YouTube videos on Android?
There are a few things you should avoid when downloading YouTube videos on Android.
- Firstly, avoid downloading videos that are copyrighted. This means that you should not download videos that are owned by someone else and have been uploaded to YouTube without their permission.
- Secondly, avoid downloading videos that are covered by a Creative Commons license. These licenses allow the creator of the video to specify how it can be used and shared, and you may not have the right to download and use the video in the way you want to.
How to download a YouTube video on Chromebook?
The procedure to download YouTube videos on Chromebook is the same as on Android. You can use one of the three ways to download YouTube videos on Chrome OS:
- Using YouTube Premium.
- Using the TubeMate app.
- Using Vidijet service on Chrome.
How to download YouTube music only?
You can use one of the many working YouTube to MP3 converters to download YouTube audio alone as mp3. One of the popular ones is mp3download.to which can convert a YouTube video link that you input into a mp3 or wav file within seconds.
How can I download YouTube videos to my Android for free?
YouTube Premium is the official way to download YouTube videos to Android. But if you don't have a subscription and you are trying to download your own content, then you can try the TubeMate app to download YouTube videos on Android phone or tablet.
