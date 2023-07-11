Youtube Music is a dedicated music streaming service from Google. It’s associated with a Youtube Premium subscription. If you use the Youtube Music app, you may have encountered some frustrating issues. Maybe the app crashes unexpectedly, doesn’t play songs, or takes a very long time to load. These problems can interrupt your music enjoyment.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll address the most common issues users face with the YouTube Music app and provide step-by-step solutions to help you enjoy your favorite tracks again in no time. Whether you only listen to music occasionally or you’re a die-hard music fan, this guide is here to help you troubleshoot and resolve issues with the YouTube Music app on your smartphone. So, let’s dive into the solutions.

How To Fix YouTube Music Not Working

Check Your Internet Connection

YouTube Music is a music streaming service that requires an active internet connection to stream and listen to music. If you have a poor or unstable internet connection, songs may stop playing in the YouTube Music app. To fix this, improve the internet speed on your smartphone and set the music streaming to low quality.

If you are traveling or visiting places where there is no internet, you can download the songs offline. YouTube music is free to use but requires a YouTube Premium subscription to download the songs offline and play music in the background. Here’s how to get your premium subscription and how to download the songs to listen to them offline.

Turn Off The Mobile Data : If your mobile data is on and you try to connect to a Wi-Fi network but still can not access the Internet, turn off mobile data and check if the problem is solved.

: If your mobile data is on and you try to connect to a Wi-Fi network but still can not access the Internet, turn off mobile data and check if the problem is solved. Turn off Aeroplane mode : When you turn on airplane mode, all network connections will be reset. This will help you fix the issues with your mobile internet connection. To turn on Airplane Mode, go to the Control Panel of your smartphone and find the Airplane Mode switch, tap on it, and turn it off. Wait for some time until your device gets a signal, turn on mobile data, and check if the problem is solved.

: When you turn on airplane mode, all network connections will be reset. This will help you fix the issues with your mobile internet connection. To turn on Airplane Mode, go to the Control Panel of your smartphone and find the Airplane Mode switch, tap on it, and turn it off. Wait for some time until your device gets a signal, turn on mobile data, and check if the problem is solved. Check Time & Date Settings : Make sure your phone’s date and time settings are set to automatic. If they are set to manual, this may cause problems.

: Make sure your phone’s date and time settings are set to automatic. If they are set to manual, this may cause problems. Reset Network Settings On Phone : if none of the above solutions work, try resetting your phone’s network settings.

: if none of the above solutions work, try resetting your phone’s network settings. Check the Network permission for YouTube Music : Make sure YouTube Music has the required internet access permissions. If you are on Android, long-press on the app, click on the app info, data usage, and enable mobile data and Wi-Fi usage.

: Make sure YouTube Music has the required internet access permissions. If you are on Android, long-press on the app, click on the app info, data usage, and enable mobile data and Wi-Fi usage. Restart your smartphone: Finally, restart your smartphone. Just reboot your smartphone using the traditional methods and check if the problem still persists.

Check YouTube Servers

Another possibility that the YouTube music app is not working on your smartphone is the YouTube music server outage issue. When the server goes down, the app keeps loading and becomes unusable, or the songs you want to play will not load.

You can use Google’s own dashboard to check the server status or use third-party tools to check the server status of the YouTube Music app. If the server outage is confirmed, there is nothing you can do to fix the issue on the user side. Wait for some time until Google fixes the issue and the service returns to normal.

Open your favorite browser on your smartphone or PC.

Enter the URL: https://downdetector.com/status/youtube-music/ and click Enter.

You will be redirected to the Youtube Music server status page, where you will find the server status of Youtube Music.

If there is a problem, the page will show “Users report indicate Problems at the Youtube Music”.

Move to the Audio Only Music

If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you can switch between the video and audio formats of the song during playback. Compared to the audio format, the video format of the songs consumes more data and may take longer to load and play. To fix this, you can simply disable the video playback of the song. You can switch to audio format only and disable video playback completely in the settings.

Open the YouTube music app on your smartphone. If you’re currently playing songs and want to switch to audio-only playback, tap the Audio tab to switch to audio-only playback.



If you don’t want music videos to play, you can go to the settings by tapping the profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen.



Now tap on the settings in the list of options



Now click on the Data saving



Now turn on the “Don’t play music videos” option.



Turn Off Bluetooth

Make sure you are not connected to a Bluetooth device while playing the song. If you are actively connected to a Bluetooth device, YouTube music will continue to play songs on a connected Bluetooth device. To fix this issue, you can switch Bluetooth devices or turn off Bluetooth completely to allow music playback on your device.

Open your smartphone and scroll down to the Control Panel from the top. Now look for the Bluetooth toggle switch and turn it off.



Alternatively, you can also go to the settings of your smartphone.

Now click on the Bluetooth tab.



Toggle the Bluetooth option.



Turn Off Stream via WiFi Only

Streaming High-quality audio or video music from the YouTube Music app can consume a significant amount of data. To avoid this, YouTube Music offers a “Wifi Only” mode where you can only stream and play music when you are connected to the wifi network. If you are streaming songs with mobile data, make sure that the “Wifi only” mode is turned off.

Open the Youtube Music app on your smartphone

Click on your profile picture in the top corner of the screen



Now tap on the settings



Find the Data saving option and tap on it.



Now toggle off the setting that says Stream Via Wi-Fi only



Sign Out of the Google Account and Sign Back In

YouTube Music requires your Google account to stream music. If you have issues with your Google account, it can affect the YouTube Music app and cause errors like not working. To fix this, you can simply remove the Google account on your smartphone and sign in again.

Open the Settings app on your smartphone.



Look for the settings labeled “Users and Accounts.” This may vary depending on your smartphone model and version.



Tap Google and select the Google account that you mainly use for the Google Play Store app.



Now click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen and click Remove Account. Your account will now be removed from the smartphone.



Go back to the accounts page and click on the add account and select Google.



Now enter the email address and password. If you use a passkey, you can authenticate with another device



Once the account is added, open the Youtube Music app on your smartphone, and the problem should be fixed.

Allow Data and Background Data Usage

As I said, Youtube Music requires data to connect and play songs unless you stream the app offline. If the app’s background data usage is disabled, the Youtube app will not be able to access the data while the app is playing songs in the background. To fix this, you can enable the background data usage of the app.

If you are using the latest Android version, locate the Youtube Music app on your smartphone, long-press the app until the menu appears, and click the info button (i).



If you do not have this option, open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.



Scroll down and click on the apps or applications. This may vary depending on your smartphone model and Android version. If you can not find it, use the search bar at the top.



Now find the Youtube Music app in the list of apps and tap on it.



Toggle off the Disable mobile data and Disable wifi options and enable the Background data usage option.



Now toggle off the options that say Disable Mobile data and Disable Wifi and turn on the option that says Background data usage.



How to allow background data usage on iPhone

Go to ‘Settings’.

Tap on ‘Network and Internet.’

Select ‘Data Saver’.

Uncheck the ‘Use data saver’ option to allow apps to use background data. To enable background data for individual apps, go back to ‘Mobile network’ and ‘App data usage,’ select the app you want to manage, and turn on ‘Background data.’

Force Stop YouTube Music App

Force stopping is one of the easiest and most effective ways to solve app problems. If you are having problems with the app, the currently running processes of the app could be causing the problem. To fix this, you can simply force-stop the app and see if that fixes the problem. You can also use the same method if you are having problems with the YouTube music app on your smartphone.

If you are using the latest Android version, find the YouTube Music app on your smartphone, long-press the app until the menu appears, and click the Info (i) button.



Open the settings on your Android smartphone in a similar way.



Scroll down and click on the apps or applications



Find the Youtube Music app and tap on it



Now click on the “Force Stop” option in the “App Info” section and confirm the option.



How to force stop app on your iPhone

Open your iPhone

Open the app switcher by double-clicking the home button (on an iPhone with a home button) or swiping up from the bottom of the Home screen (on other iPhone models).

Then swipe left or right to find the app you want to quit.

Find YouTube Music among the recently opened apps and swipe up to close it.

Clear Cache of the YouTube

Cache is temporary data stored by applications to improve performance and speed up the upload process. Over time, cache data can accumulate and become stale or corrupted, which can cause apps to crash or malfunction. To fix this, you can simply clear the YouTube Music cache on your smartphone. Clearing the cache will not remove your setting preferences or offline downloads in the YouTube Music app.

Open the settings on your smartphone.



Now look for the “Apps” or “Applications” option. This may change depending on your smartphone model and version.



Now look for the YouTube Music app in the list of apps. You can use the search bar at the top to find the app.



Find the “Storage usage” option in the info section of the Youtube Music app.



Scroll down and click on “Clear Cache” to clear the cache of the Youtube Music app on your smartphone.



How to clear app cache on iPhone

Open Settings on your iPhone

Scroll down the settings menu until you find the “General” option. Tap on this to open the general settings.

In the general settings, tap on “iPhone storage.” This will display a list of all the applications installed on your device along with the storage space they occupy.

Scroll through the list of applications until you find YouTube. Tap on it to open the specific settings.

Swipe YouTube to the left and tap “Offload app.”

Update Your YouTube Music App

If the problem persists, try updating your YouTube music app to the latest version. Updating the app fixes most of the bugs in the current version and also introduces new features to the app. You can update YouTube Music Premium from the Google Play Store app on Android and the Apple App Store on iPhone.

11. Uninstall and Install the YouTube Music App

If the problem persists, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Uninstalling the YouTube Music app will remove all data associated with the Google Music app. This can help you fix the problem. On most Android phones, the YouTube music apps are already pre-installed and may not be removed completely. In this case, you can uninstall the update or use bloatware removal tools to remove the app from your smartphone completely.

Open your smartphone and search for the YouTube Music app

Long-press the app and click Uninstall if you are using an Android device or Delete if you are using an iPhone

To install, open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone, search for the Youtube Music app, and click Install if you are using an iPhone. Open the Apple App Store on your iPhone, search for the Youtube Music app, and click “Install” to install it on your iPhone

On most Android smartphones nowadays, Youtube Premium is installed as a default app. In this case, you cannot uninstall the Youtube Music app. Instead, you can remove the latest updates of the app. If this does not work, you can use tools like Android Debloater to remove Youtube Music app from your Android smartphone.

Open the Youtube app on your Android smartphone and long-press on the app. Now click the three-dot menu at the top of the app notification area and click Uninstall to remove the latest updates.



Download the Universal Android Debloater (UAD) tool. If you’re using Windows, download the EXE file. For macOS, download the. tar. gz file.

Set up the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) on your computer. You can watch the video tutorial on Youtube.

Now check the ABD connection. Open a terminal window (CMD for Windows, Terminal for macOS), type “adb devices,” and press Enter. If a serial number is displayed, your device is properly connected.

Move the downloaded UAD file to the platform-tools folder on your computer.

Now open the Universal Android Debloater. It should automatically detect your Android smartphone.

Once your device is detected, make sure “Recommended” is selected in the top dropdown menu. UAD will display a list of bloatware that can be safely removed based on your device ROM. Select com.google.android.apps.youtube.music. You can also use the search bar and look for the Youtube Music app.

Click “Uninstall selection” at the bottom right corner. Check the name of the package before uninstalling.

On iPhone, you can simply find the Youtube Music app and uninstall the app.

Try These Effective Solutions

Youtube Music is free to use and is bundled with a Youtube Premium subscription, making it one of the most affordable music streaming services. It offers a large music library from popular and local artists, skippable ads, the possibility to listen to songs and watch music videos simultaneously, and much more, making it an ideal option for many users.

However, similar to other services, Youtube Music has some issues and bugs that can cause the Youtube app not to work properly. Hope this guide is helpful for you. If the problem persists despite applying all the troubleshooting techniques, you can contact Youtube Music support for further assistance.

FAQs on Fixing Youtube Music Problems

Why does my YouTube Music app keep crashing? There can be many reasons why the YouTube music app crashes on your smartphone. The most common reason is an outdated app, a corrupted cache, a network error, a problem with the YouTube server, and more. Below we have described the most common issues and solutions to fix the problem. How can I fix the YouTube Music app not loading videos? If your YouTube app can't load videos, you can configure the YouTube music settings on your Android smartphone. Open the Youtube Music app on your smartphone and click on your profile picture at the top

Tap on the settings

Now click on the data saving option and toggle off Don't play music videos

Now Go back to settings and click on the Downloads and storage, select the video quality, and select Medium or HD if available. How can I prevent future issues with the YouTube Music app? Keep Your App Updated: Google regularly releases updates to fix bugs and improve performance. Ensure the Youtube music app is always updated to the latest version. Another benefit is it also brings out new features and performance improvements. Clear Cache and Data Regularly: Over time, the Youtube Music app's cache and data can accumulate and cause performance issues. Regularly clear the cache and data of your YouTube Music app. Monitor App Permissions: Make sure the app has all the necessary permissions it needs to function properly. You can check this in Youtube music app permissions from Youtube>app info>permissions. Avoid Downloading from Unverified Sources: Only download and update the Youtube Music app from trusted sources, like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, to avoid potential malware or viruses. Good Internet Connection: A stable and strong internet connection is crucial for the YouTube Music app to work properly. Regularly check your internet connection and troubleshoot any issues. Update Your Device's Software: Sometimes, issues with apps can be due to outdated device software. Regularly check for and install any available software updates for your device.