Nothing’s Phone (2) might be grabbing all the headlines. But the OG Nothing phone, the Phone (1), is still very much around in the market. And actually has got a price cut, making it way more affordable than the Phone (2), which is targeted at a totally different price segment.

But does it still make sense to go for the predecessor a year after its release when there are a whole lot of new devices in tech town? Well, we think it actually does. In fact, at its current price, investing in the Nothing Phone (1) actually makes a lot of sense. Sounds odd? Well, here are eight reasons why we think you should be thinking of investing in a Phone (1) even today:

It is more affordable than before

The Phone (1) was launched at Rs 32,999 for its base 8 GB/ 128 GB variant. It had seemed a little expensive at that time for its spec sheet, especially when the competition seemed to have devices at lower prices. However, it is now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999, and at that price, it is a very good value for money. It is in the same league as devices like the Realme 11 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which are considered the frontrunners in this segment and can more than match them for performance. We would say that in terms of sheer performance, this is one of the stars of the Rs 30,000 price zone.

Its hardware still rocks!

The Nothing Phone (1)’s hardware has stood the test of time rather well. The 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate has addressed its brightness issues. The Snapdragon 778G+ chip powering it is nowhere as powerful as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Phone (2), but comfortably outguns the Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7050 chips driving other devices in this price segment. The dual 50-megapixel cameras on the back (one of which is a flagship level Sony IMX 766 with OIS) have improved with time, and so has battery life. The dual speakers still deliver very good sound.

The Phone (1) remains one of the few phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 (in fact, even below Rs 40,000) to come with support for both wireless and reverse wireless charging. The only catch in the device in hardware terms would perhaps be the relatively small 4500 mAh battery and the 33W charging speed (there’s no charger in the box either!).

It still has the looks

It might look like an iPhone 14/13 (which is not a bad thing in itself), but there’s no doubt that the Nothing Phone (1) still stands out from the smartphone crowd. That transparent back and those LEDs on the back do give it a very striking appearance. The materials are still premium – Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, recycled metal on the frame, and the phone comes with IP53 dust and water resistance. It will turn heads whenever those LEDs on the back light up!

It still has the Glyph UI

Nothing might have improved the Glyph UI on the back of the Phone (2), but its OG version on the Phone (1) remains very handy even now. You cannot see the progress on an Uber or Zomato delivery or use it as a timer, but the Glyph UI on the Phone (1) still can be programmed to light up differently for specific contacts and notifications and still shows phone charging progress. There’s nothing quite like it at the time of writing. Pun intended.

Updates are brisk

This is perhaps the most praise-worthy aspect of the Nothing Phone (1). We have rarely seen a phone that has been updated so regularly, and not just with bug fixes and security patches, but with actual features. It might not get all its features, but the Phone (1) is also expected to get Nothing OS 2.0 in the coming days, and if Nothing’s track record is anything to go by, the Phone (1) will continue to get regular features and OS updates. The device is expected to get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates from July 2022 onwards, so the Phone (1) is likely to be up to speed in software terms till 2025-26!

Overall performance has actually improved

When the Nothing Phone (1) was launched, it came with a number of bugs and performance shortfalls. The cameras were inconsistent and sometimes seemed to overdo the saturation, the battery life was erratic, and even the much-hyped Glyph UI at times did not quite work as advertised. To Nothing’s credit, most of these pain points have been ironed out; the Phone (1) today works very much like a well-crafted product. It is a rock-solid proposition for anyone looking for a premium mid-segment device.

Software experience remains excellent

Nothing went with a near-stock Android UI in the Phone (1), and its performance has only improved with time. There are no ads and no bloatware at all. This might not be to the liking of those who like feature-rich interfaces, but its smoothness and minimalist elegance stands out in the crowd even today. We would say it provides one of the best software experiences below Rs 30,000 and more than matches the Pixel.

It actually has more accessories available at more affordable prices

The curse of a new device is that accessories linked to it tend to come with high price tags, with accessory brands trying to cash in on the popularity and hype of newness. The Phone (1)’s rather unique design meant that accessories (especially back covers) for it were initially limited and expensive. A year down the line that is no longer the case (pun intended). In fact, be it display protectors or phone cases, you are likely to get a better deal for Phone (1) than for the Phone (2).

Buy Nothing Phone (1) Buy Nothing Phone (1)