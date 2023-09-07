Telegram is a widely used app, with billions of users using it every day. It is constantly updated with the latest features to improve the user experience and functionality of the app. If you are a regular Telegram user, in this post, we will share the latest Telegram app features that you should start using right away.

Before you go through the list, make sure you are using the latest version of the Telegram app on your smartphone. You can check and update the app in the Google Play Store if you are using an Android device and Apple App Store if you are using an iOS device.

Latest Features of the Telegram App

Manage Downloads on Telegram Using Download Manager

The Telegram app now has a download manager that allows users to manage their downloads in one place conveniently. This is especially useful for those who frequently download multiple files, movies, and more. With the download manager, you can pause or resume all downloads or select individual files to do so.

You can also prioritize downloads. After you download a file, the download icon appears at the top of the screen. You can tap the icon to view and manage downloads. Alternatively, you can tap the search bar and select Downloads to view and manage your currently downloaded files in the Telegram app.

How to use Download Manager in the Telegram app

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and download any files. You will see a new download icon at the top.

Click on it to view all your current downloads in the Telegram app. Alternatively, you can tap on the search function and click on the Downloads tab.

Here, you can manage all your downloads. You can tap on individual files, pause the download, prioritize the file, and more.

Related Read: 10 Proven Ways to Speed Up Telegram Downloads

Import Chats to Telegram From Other Apps

Telegram has introduced a chat import feature that allows users to import their chat history from other messaging apps, including WhatsApp. You can export chat from other messaging apps and import the exported chat into Telegram.

All your conversations will be automatically loaded into Telegram chats, and you can start from where you left off. This is also very helpful if you want to move your conversations from other apps to the Telegram app. This works for both Android and iPhone. The chat import feature also works for apps like Line and KakaoTalk.

How to import chats from WhatsApp to Telegram

iOS:

Open Whatsapp and select the conversation you want to export.

Go to ‘Contact Info ‘ or ‘Group Info’.

‘ or Tap on ‘Export Chat’.

Choose ‘Telegram’ from the Share menu.

from the Share menu. Now select the contact you want to import.

Android:

Open the chat you want to export in WhatsApp.

Tap on the three vertical dots.

Go to ‘More ‘ and tap on ‘Export Chat’.

‘ and tap on Select ‘Telegram’ from the Share menu.

Share Your Telegram Chat Folders With Others

Now, you can share your chat folders with other people on Telegram. Chat folders help you organize your chats in the Telegram app. You can create a chat folder for work, for news, or for your friend group and add all the individual chats associated with it to the folder. Once created, chat folders are automatically added to the Telegram home screen. You can swipe back and forth between these tabs to quickly access chats. This is the easiest way to organize your cluttered Telegram chats and not miss any important messages.

Recently, Telegram introduced the ability to share chat folders in the app. The new feature allows users to share chat folders with a single link. Recipients can instantly join all chats within the shared folder by tapping on the shared link.

Multiple invitation links can be created for each chat folder, each granting access to different chats. When creating a link, users can select which chats they want to include in the shared folder. They can also give the link a unique name, such as “News” or “Movie Updates.”

How to share chat folder with others:

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and go to the chats. If you’re using an iPhone, long-press on the chat folder, click the “ Share ” option, select the chats you want to include and exclude, and click “ Share ” to share the link.

” option, select the chats you want to include and exclude, and click “ ” to share the link. If you are using an Android device, click the three-dot menu in the upper left corner of the screen, go to Settings, select the chat folder you want to share, and click Create link. The link will be created. You can copy the link and share it with your friends and colleagues.

Set Global Timer for Telegram Chats

The Auto Delete All Chats feature allows you to set a global auto delete timer that will automatically delete messages in all new chats. This means that in every new chat you start or join, the messages will be automatically deleted after the set time.

It is important to know that this global timer does not affect existing chats. However, you can easily extend the auto-delete settings to any of these chats by navigating to the new menu at Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-delete messages.

Telegram also lets you delete the chat history of a specific day or date range in a single chat. Open the chat, click on the date, select the dates of your choice, and click Delete chat history for those days. The chat will be automatically deleted for a specific date. You can also see the cool animation. Click here for a visual guide.

How to set a global chat timer for all Telegram Chats

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone.

Click on the chat for which you want to set up automatic deletion.

Tap on the profile picture of the person or group.

Select “ More ” and then “ Enable auto-delete .”

” and then “ .” Choose a time frame for auto-deletion: 1 day, a week, a month, or another time period.

Once set, messages in that chat will be automatically deleted after the selected time.

Translate Messages in Real Time

Telegram offers a variety of channels in different languages. If you’ve been using an external translation app to understand messages you receive in the Telegram app, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s a built-in translation feature.

Non-blue subscribers can enable this feature by long-pressing on a message and clicking the “Translate” option. The message will then be automatically translated for you. As a premium subscriber, you can translate entire group messages into group channels in real-time. To do this, use the Translate button at the top of the chat box.

How to enable message translation in the Telegram app:

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and go to Settings .

. Scroll down, click on the Languages and activate the Show Translate button.

and activate the button. Select the language you want your chats to be translated into. You can also set rules for “ Do not translate “.

“. If you are a premium subscriber, you can activate the Translate Entire Chats option.

option. Now go back to the chats you want to translate. Long press on the message and click “Translate” to translate the message. If you are a Premium Telegram subscriber, tap the Translate navigation bar at the top.

Hide Media When Sharing on Telegram

To avoid posting spoilers in your Telegram group chats or to surprise someone, you can use the new Hide with Spoilers feature. This lets you hide media before sharing it with others in the Telegram app. It’s especially helpful if you’re sharing movie spoilers (Telegram also offers a spoiler formatting option in group messages). When you send media with spoilers, Telegram adds a blur effect to the image that the recipient can tap to see.

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and go to the chat where you want to share the image.

Now select the image, click on the image with the three dots at the top, and select the Hide with Spoiler option.

Now send the image. The recipient can tap on the image to remove the blur effect and view the picture.

Post anonymous messages in the Public Groups

Sometimes, we don’t want to reveal our identity when we participate in discussions in Telegram groups. With Telegram, you can use your channel’s name and picture in group messages without revealing your identity. Instead of seeing your account, people see the details of your channel. To use this, you need to create a Telegram channel. If you already have a channel, you can use its details to post messages. If not, you can create a Telegram channel following the step-by-step instructions.

How to post messages anonymously in the telegram groups:

Open the Telegram group you want to join the discussion in.

Click on your profile picture in the top left corner. Here, you’ll see the list of all Telegram channels you own.

Now select the channel where you want to post a message. Type the message and click “Send.”

Instead of your personal account information, users will see the channel’s profile picture.

Set Custom Wallpapers to Telegram Chats

Telegram has introduced a new feature to customize the chat appearance. Users can now set their own wallpaper for any 1-to-1 chat. Once a custom wallpaper is set, a message is sent to the chat partner so they can use the same wallpaper on their end or create their own.

How to set custom wallpaper in the Telegram app

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and go to the chat for which you want to set a custom wallpaper.

Click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen and tap on “ Set wallpaper .”

.” Here, you can select the wallpaper. To create a custom wallpaper, click on “ Choose wallpaper from gallery ” and select the photo you want to set as wallpaper. You can customize it by adjusting the background blur, setting a motion, and much more.

” and select the photo you want to set as wallpaper. You can customize it by adjusting the background blur, setting a motion, and much more. After setting the wallpaper, the recipient will receive a message that he or she can use the same wallpaper on his or her page. If he or she wants, he or she can tap on the view and set wallpaper. There is no way to turn off this feature.

Turn On Power Saving Mode to Save Battery Life

Telegram recently introduced a power-saving mode in the app to help you reduce power consumption and extend your smartphone’s battery life. The new “Power Saving Mode” can be activated automatically when your smartphone’s battery drops to a certain level. You can select which effects you want to disable with individual switches in the app. If you’re using an iOS device, the power-saving settings also give you the option to limit background updates.

How to enable power saving mode on the Telegram app

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and go to “ Settings .”

.” Select “ Power Saving .”

.” Adjust the slider to decide at what battery level you want to activate the power-saving mode.

Use the toggle switches to select the effects you want to turn off

Set Alerts for Live Location on Telegram

Live location is a handy feature in personal messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. When you enable and share your live location, they can see your location in real-time on a map in their app. In a recent update, Telegram announced a number of new notification features for Live Locations in Telegram. If your friends share their live location with you, you can set up an alert on Telegram to notify you when they are nearby.

The live location feature has also been improved to show the direction your friends are facing. This way, you can make sure you don’t miss each other when you meet up, even if it’s very crowded. The app also lets you set how long you want to share your location. Once that time period is up, the app will automatically stop sharing your location.

How to set alerts for live location in the Telegram app

Open Telegram on your smartphone and select the chat where you want to share your live location.

Tap the attachment icon near the message box.

Choose “ Location . “

. “ Click on “ Send my Current Location ” to share your current location.

” to share your current location. To share your moving location, tap “ Share my live location for… ” and select a duration.

” and select a duration. Now tap on the alert icon and set an alert. Now, enter the distance

Confirm with “OK.”

Give Telegram permission to access your location when prompted.

Your live location will now be shared with the selected chat for the duration of your chat.

Post Stories on Telegram

You’re a fan of WhatsApp Status and Instagram Stories, but miss them on Telegram? No need to worry because we have great news for you! Telegram has recently launched its version of Stories. Just like on other platforms, you can add pictures and videos to your Stories and customize them with stickers, location info, and much more.

Telegram Stories are available to all users without a premium subscription. You can control who can see your Stories and disable screenshots if you don’t want viewers to take a screenshot of your posts. You can also edit stories you’ve already posted on Telegram.

If you’re a Telegram Premium subscriber, you’ll get additional benefits like priority order, stealth mode that allows users to hide their Story views, check who has viewed their Story even after Story experiences, set custom expiration times for Stories, save Stories directly to Gallery, show up to 100 Stories per day, and more.

How to post and edit telegram stories:

Open the Telegram app and click the camera icon at the bottom right of your screen.

Press the shutter button for a photo or hold it down for a video. Swipe up to select from your gallery.

Customize the Story with captions, add stickers, and click Next.

Decide who can see your story and click ‘Post Story.’

If you want to edit a story after posting it, click on your chat page to see the story icons. Click on the thumbnail of your profile picture to see your story.



Now go to the story you want to edit. Click on the three vertical dots and select ‘Edit Story.’

Make your changes, such as adding stickers or adjusting text. Click the Done icon at the bottom right to save.

This is the compilation of Telegram’s recently launched features that are considered the best. I hope you find this list helpful, even if some features are not available to all users. To use these features, you need to update your Telegram app to the latest version. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments below.

FAQs on the Latest Telegram Features

1. Are all these features available on both Android and iOS?

Yes, most of the features are available for both Android and iOS. You can find instructions for Android and iOS in this post.

2. How can I ensure I’m using the latest version of Telegram?

You can check the version of the Telegram app you’re using. To check the app version on Android, open Settings and go to Apps. Tap on the app you want to check. Scroll down to the app info page to see the version number. On iOS, open Settings and select the settings for the app. Scroll down to find the app whose version number you want to see. Alternatively, you can open the Google and Apple app stores and get the app version. If there is an update, you can update the Telegram app to the latest version to get the latest features.

How to test the beta features of the telegram app?

You can install Telegram X (Android only) on your smartphone to test the beta features of the Telegram app. Most features are tested on Telegram X before they are integrated into the Telegram app. Alternatively, you can join the official Telegram Beta channel to get updates on the latest beta releases and features. Follow the instructions and links in the Telegram beta channel for iOS beta versions. Make sure you have a compatible device.

Further Reading: