Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. It offers its users a variety of features, such as group chats, voice calls, public and private channels, file sharing, and more.

Many people use Telegram specifically for file sharing. Users can share and download various file types like photos, documents, and even large files up to 2 GB in size.

Some users may experience slow download speeds on Telegram. A slow download speed can be very frustrating when you are trying to download an important file from the app. There can be several reasons for slow download issues on the Telegram app, including a poor internet connection, an outdated app, background data usage, and more.

If you are here, we assume that you are currently facing slower download speeds in the Telegram app. Fortunately, there are some solutions to fix slow download speeds in Telegram.

In this guide, we will introduce you to several solutions that you can use to fix slow download issues in Telegram. These solutions are meant to help you improve download speeds and speed up file sharing in the app.

How to Speed Up Telegram Download Speeds

Upgrade to Telegram Premium

Following other major providers, Telegram has also announced its new subscription model called Telegram Premium. If you do not know about Telegram Premium, here is what it is simple words:

Telegram Premium is a subscription model from Telegram that offers additional features in the app. By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, and improved chat management.

If you are really desperate to increase your Telegram download speed, Telegram Premium is the best choice for you if you can afford it. It costs £4.99, $4.99, €5.49 and INR 179 rupees.

Users who have subscribed to Telegram Premium have noticed a significant increase in their download speed. Here is a detailed video on YouTube comparing the download speeds of Telegram Standard and Telegram Premium.

In addition to faster downloads, you can also unlock other features like 4GB file uploads, exclusive stickers, and more. You can see the full benefits here.

How to get Telegram Premium

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone

Click the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and tap Settings

Scroll down and click on Telegram Premium.

Now select the annual or monthly plan and click the Subscribe button at the bottom to upgrade to Telegram Premium.

Remove Background Apps

You can limit the number of apps that use data in the background to increase Telegram’s download speed. If you are facing slower download speeds in the Telegram app, it may be that another app is consuming a lot of data in the background without your knowledge. To fix this, you can simply close all background apps and resume Telegram downloads.

Update Your Telegram App

Updating your Telegram app not only increases download speed but also adds additional features to the app. Telegram is known to release frequent updates that not only add additional features but also improve the overall performance of the app.

How to update the Telegram app on Android

Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone and click on your profile picture in the upper left corner

Click on Manage apps and device

Click on Updates



Now find the Telegram app and click Update to update the app to the latest version.

How to update the Telegram app on iOS

Open the App Store on your iOS device

Tap on the Search tab in the bottom right corner

tab in the bottom right corner Search for the Telegram app

Tap the Update button to update Telegram to the latest version.

Stop Automatic Media Downloads

By default, Telegram automatically downloads media files that are shared in chats. This can be a convenient feature for users without having to go through extra steps and download each file manually, but it can also affect download speeds on your Telegram, especially if you receive a large number of media files.

Downloading multiple media files in the Telegram app can affect download speeds. To fix this, you can disable automatic media downloads in the Telegram app.

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and click on the menu in the top left corner

Scroll down and click on the Data and Storage

Under the Automatic media download section. Toggle the following settings: When using mobile data, When connected to Wi-Fi, and When roaming.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Telegram App

If you frequently experience slower download speeds on Telegram, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. When you uninstall the Telegram app, all the app’s data, including temporary files, corrupted data, and other settings, will be reset, and you can start using Telegram again.

Disable Data Saver on Your Smartphone

As the name suggests, the data saver limits data usage on your smartphone. When Data Saver is enabled on your device, it limits data usage on your smartphone, including data usage for Telegram downloads. To fix this, you can disable the data saver on your smartphone. There are different methods for disabling the data saver for different smartphones. Here is the most common method that works for all smartphones.

On Android, open your smartphone’s settings > Navigate to Wifi & Network > Sim & Network > Data Saver. On the Data Saver page, turn off the Data Saver” option to disable the data saver mode on your Android smartphone.

On iPhone, open Settings and go to Celluar > Cellular Data Options > Data Mode. Once you have enabled Data Saver Mode, tap Standard Mode to allow more data on 5G. (Standard mode is suitable for more people).

Enable or Disable VPN

Telegram servers are distributed across various geographic locations around the world. These are designed to provide fast and reliable access to the services. However, this can have an impact on download speeds. If the user tries to access content from servers that are far away from the user’s location, the data has to travel long distances, which can affect the overall download speed.

To fix this, you can use VPN. A virtual private network, also known as a VPN, establishes a secure connection between two devices. When the user connects to the VPN, their internet traffic is routed through a remote server that is located in a different geographical location. By connecting to a VPN server that is closer to the Telegram server, users can significantly increase the download speed of files in the Telegram app.

Unfortunately, there is no way for users to know exactly which server a file in the Telegram app is located on. You can try connecting to different locations in the VPN and monitor the download speed.

On the other hand, using the VPN can also decrease the download speed of the Telegram app. Depending on the VPN provider and connecting to a VPN that is far away from the user’s physical location, this can also result in slower download speeds.

How to enable VPN on your smartphone

Android and iOS

Depending on your device, open the Google Play Store or Apple Apps Store on your smartphone and search for Express VPN. (You can use any VPN of your choice. Here are our top VPN services).

Install the app on your smartphone. The app is free to download.

Open the app and connect to the VPN server.

How to Disable VPN on your smartphone

If you are using a third-party VPN app, you can open the app and disable the VPN connection. You can also completely uninstall the VPN app if you want to remove VPN from your smartphone completely. This works for both Android and iOS. If you use VPN through your settings, follow the steps to deactivate it:

Open Settings on your smartphone

Select Connections

Now select VPN and Delete the VPN Profile

If you are using iPhone Open Settings > General > VPN > Toggle your VPN Off.

Reset Your Network Connections

Resetting the network settings cannot increase the download speed of the Telegram app. However, it can be a useful step if you are having issues with your network and experiencing network connectivity problems. Here’s how to reset network settings on Android and iPhone:

Android:

Open Settings > System > Advanced Settings > Reset options > Reset Network Settings.

iOS:

Go to settings> General > Transfer or Reset device > Reset > Reset Network Settings

Use Telegram X

Telegram X is the official Telegram client app offered by Telegram itself. Telegram’s official launch blog post states, “The goal of Telegram X is to reinvent Telegram and explore new frontiers in speed, usability, quality of animations, and all other aspects. In simple words, Telegram X is an experimental app designed to test new features.

One of the main features I like about Telegram X is its faster download speed. Compared to the standard Telegram app, Telegram X offers better download speeds without the need to upgrade to Telegram Premium.

Basically, most of the features of Telegram and Telegram X are almost the same; the only difference is that Telegram X offers additional experimental features. And also the biggest difference you will notice is that Telegram X has a chat and call tabs, similar to WhatsApp. It also has Bubble mode (messages appear at the top of each app or on the screen when you receive them).

Change Your DNS Server

DNS (Domain Name System) is a system that translates human-readable domain names into an IP address that computers can understand. When you type a URL or domain name into your browser, your device sends a DNS request to a DNS server, which maps the domain name to the IP address and returns the IP address of the domain name.

When you use DNS, you may experience slower download speeds in the Telegram app. In such cases, you can switch to a faster DNS server. There is no specific DNS recommendation for Telegram, but according to independent testing sites, Cloudflare is the fastest public DNS service provider, followed by Google, Adguard, Comodo Secure, Norton connect safe, and others.

Android:

Go to Settings > Network & Internet settings > Click on the Advanced > Private DNS

Now select Specified DNS and enter the DNS address. In our case, we are using Adguard DNS.

You can also use other DNS like Cisco OpenDNS: 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220; Cloudflare 1.1.1.1: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1; Google Public DNS: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4; and Quad9: 9.9.9.9 and 149.112.112.112.

iOS:

Open your iPhone and go to settings

Tap on Wifi

Click on the information ‘i’ icon text next to the WiFi name you are connected to

Scroll down and configure the DNS section and set the configuration from Automatic to Manual.

Click on the add server and remove any IP addresses that may already be listed. And add the following 1.1.1.1; 1.0.0.1; 2606:4700:4700::1111 and click on save.

Easily Speed Up Telegram Downloads

Most people use Telegram to download files. Fast download speeds are crucial for a seamless and efficient experience. By implementing the tips and methods we have shared in this post, you can significantly increase your Telegram download speed on the Telegram app on Android and iOS.

Remember to regularly check your internet connection, adjust your Telegram settings, and update the Telegram app as soon as a new version is available. With a little effort, you can enjoy faster download speed on the Telegram app. I hope you find this guide helpful.

