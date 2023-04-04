In Summary
- Telegram is the most popular instant messaging service for sharing files and downloading large files.
- Slow download issues can be a frustrating experience for Telegram users trying to download files quickly and efficiently.
- If you are experiencing slow download issues on Telegram, there are several troubleshooting methods you can try to fix the problem and improve your download speed.
Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. It offers its users a variety of features, such as group chats, voice calls, public and private channels, file sharing, and more.
Many people use Telegram specifically for file sharing. Users can share and download various file types like photos, documents, and even large files up to 2 GB in size.
Some users may experience slow download speeds on Telegram. A slow download speed can be very frustrating when you are trying to download an important file from the app. There can be several reasons for slow download issues on the Telegram app, including a poor internet connection, an outdated app, background data usage, and more.
If you are here, we assume that you are currently facing slower download speeds in the Telegram app. Fortunately, there are some solutions to fix slow download speeds in Telegram.
In this guide, we will introduce you to several solutions that you can use to fix slow download issues in Telegram. These solutions are meant to help you improve download speeds and speed up file sharing in the app.
How to Speed Up Telegram Download Speeds
Upgrade to Telegram Premium
Following other major providers, Telegram has also announced its new subscription model called Telegram Premium. If you do not know about Telegram Premium, here is what it is simple words:
Telegram Premium is a subscription model from Telegram that offers additional features in the app. By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, and improved chat management.
If you are really desperate to increase your Telegram download speed, Telegram Premium is the best choice for you if you can afford it. It costs £4.99, $4.99, €5.49 and INR 179 rupees.
Users who have subscribed to Telegram Premium have noticed a significant increase in their download speed. Here is a detailed video on YouTube comparing the download speeds of Telegram Standard and Telegram Premium.
In addition to faster downloads, you can also unlock other features like 4GB file uploads, exclusive stickers, and more. You can see the full benefits here.
How to get Telegram Premium
- Open the Telegram app on your smartphone
- Click the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and tap Settings
- Scroll down and click on Telegram Premium.
- Now select the annual or monthly plan and click the Subscribe button at the bottom to upgrade to Telegram Premium.
Remove Background Apps
You can limit the number of apps that use data in the background to increase Telegram’s download speed. If you are facing slower download speeds in the Telegram app, it may be that another app is consuming a lot of data in the background without your knowledge. To fix this, you can simply close all background apps and resume Telegram downloads.
Update Your Telegram App
Updating your Telegram app not only increases download speed but also adds additional features to the app. Telegram is known to release frequent updates that not only add additional features but also improve the overall performance of the app.
How to update the Telegram app on Android
- Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone and click on your profile picture in the upper left corner
- Click on Manage apps and device
- Click on Updates
- Now find the Telegram app and click Update to update the app to the latest version.
How to update the Telegram app on iOS
- Open the App Store on your iOS device
- Tap on the Search tab in the bottom right corner
- Search for the Telegram app
- Tap the Update button to update Telegram to the latest version.
Stop Automatic Media Downloads
By default, Telegram automatically downloads media files that are shared in chats. This can be a convenient feature for users without having to go through extra steps and download each file manually, but it can also affect download speeds on your Telegram, especially if you receive a large number of media files.
Downloading multiple media files in the Telegram app can affect download speeds. To fix this, you can disable automatic media downloads in the Telegram app.
- Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and click on the menu in the top left corner
- Scroll down and click on the Data and Storage
- Under the Automatic media download section. Toggle the following settings: When using mobile data, When connected to Wi-Fi, and When roaming.
Uninstall and Reinstall the Telegram App
If you frequently experience slower download speeds on Telegram, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. When you uninstall the Telegram app, all the app’s data, including temporary files, corrupted data, and other settings, will be reset, and you can start using Telegram again.
Disable Data Saver on Your Smartphone
As the name suggests, the data saver limits data usage on your smartphone. When Data Saver is enabled on your device, it limits data usage on your smartphone, including data usage for Telegram downloads. To fix this, you can disable the data saver on your smartphone. There are different methods for disabling the data saver for different smartphones. Here is the most common method that works for all smartphones.
On Android, open your smartphone’s settings > Navigate to Wifi & Network > Sim & Network > Data Saver. On the Data Saver page, turn off the Data Saver” option to disable the data saver mode on your Android smartphone.
On iPhone, open Settings and go to Celluar > Cellular Data Options > Data Mode. Once you have enabled Data Saver Mode, tap Standard Mode to allow more data on 5G. (Standard mode is suitable for more people).
Enable or Disable VPN
Telegram servers are distributed across various geographic locations around the world. These are designed to provide fast and reliable access to the services. However, this can have an impact on download speeds. If the user tries to access content from servers that are far away from the user’s location, the data has to travel long distances, which can affect the overall download speed.
To fix this, you can use VPN. A virtual private network, also known as a VPN, establishes a secure connection between two devices. When the user connects to the VPN, their internet traffic is routed through a remote server that is located in a different geographical location. By connecting to a VPN server that is closer to the Telegram server, users can significantly increase the download speed of files in the Telegram app.
Unfortunately, there is no way for users to know exactly which server a file in the Telegram app is located on. You can try connecting to different locations in the VPN and monitor the download speed.
On the other hand, using the VPN can also decrease the download speed of the Telegram app. Depending on the VPN provider and connecting to a VPN that is far away from the user’s physical location, this can also result in slower download speeds.
How to enable VPN on your smartphone
Android and iOS
- Depending on your device, open the Google Play Store or Apple Apps Store on your smartphone and search for Express VPN. (You can use any VPN of your choice. Here are our top VPN services).
- Install the app on your smartphone. The app is free to download.
- Open the app and connect to the VPN server.
How to Disable VPN on your smartphone
If you are using a third-party VPN app, you can open the app and disable the VPN connection. You can also completely uninstall the VPN app if you want to remove VPN from your smartphone completely. This works for both Android and iOS. If you use VPN through your settings, follow the steps to deactivate it:
- Open Settings on your smartphone
- Select Connections
- Now select VPN and Delete the VPN Profile
- If you are using iPhone Open Settings > General > VPN > Toggle your VPN Off.
Reset Your Network Connections
Resetting the network settings cannot increase the download speed of the Telegram app. However, it can be a useful step if you are having issues with your network and experiencing network connectivity problems. Here’s how to reset network settings on Android and iPhone:
Android:
- Open Settings > System > Advanced Settings > Reset options > Reset Network Settings.
iOS:
- Go to settings> General > Transfer or Reset device > Reset > Reset Network Settings
Use Telegram X
Telegram X is the official Telegram client app offered by Telegram itself. Telegram’s official launch blog post states, “The goal of Telegram X is to reinvent Telegram and explore new frontiers in speed, usability, quality of animations, and all other aspects. In simple words, Telegram X is an experimental app designed to test new features.
One of the main features I like about Telegram X is its faster download speed. Compared to the standard Telegram app, Telegram X offers better download speeds without the need to upgrade to Telegram Premium.
Basically, most of the features of Telegram and Telegram X are almost the same; the only difference is that Telegram X offers additional experimental features. And also the biggest difference you will notice is that Telegram X has a chat and call tabs, similar to WhatsApp. It also has Bubble mode (messages appear at the top of each app or on the screen when you receive them).
Change Your DNS Server
DNS (Domain Name System) is a system that translates human-readable domain names into an IP address that computers can understand. When you type a URL or domain name into your browser, your device sends a DNS request to a DNS server, which maps the domain name to the IP address and returns the IP address of the domain name.
When you use DNS, you may experience slower download speeds in the Telegram app. In such cases, you can switch to a faster DNS server. There is no specific DNS recommendation for Telegram, but according to independent testing sites, Cloudflare is the fastest public DNS service provider, followed by Google, Adguard, Comodo Secure, Norton connect safe, and others.
Android:
- Go to Settings > Network & Internet settings > Click on the Advanced > Private DNS
- Now select Specified DNS and enter the DNS address. In our case, we are using Adguard DNS.
- You can also use other DNS like Cisco OpenDNS: 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220; Cloudflare 1.1.1.1: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1; Google Public DNS: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4; and Quad9: 9.9.9.9 and 149.112.112.112.
iOS:
- Open your iPhone and go to settings
- Tap on Wifi
- Click on the information ‘i’ icon text next to the WiFi name you are connected to
- Scroll down and configure the DNS section and set the configuration from Automatic to Manual.
- Click on the add server and remove any IP addresses that may already be listed. And add the following 1.1.1.1; 1.0.0.1; 2606:4700:4700::1111 and click on save.
Easily Speed Up Telegram Downloads
Most people use Telegram to download files. Fast download speeds are crucial for a seamless and efficient experience. By implementing the tips and methods we have shared in this post, you can significantly increase your Telegram download speed on the Telegram app on Android and iOS.
Remember to regularly check your internet connection, adjust your Telegram settings, and update the Telegram app as soon as a new version is available. With a little effort, you can enjoy faster download speed on the Telegram app. I hope you find this guide helpful.
FAQs on Increasing Telegram Download Speeds
How do I know if my internet connection is fast enough for Telegram?
The download speed of Telegram depends entirely on the speed of the internet connection you have. The download speeds in the Telegram app dynamically adjust to your current internet speed. The faster your internet is, the better the download speed of the app will be. You can check your internet speed at speedtest.com. For a better experience, a download and upload speed of at least 5 Mbps is required.
Can I use Telegram on a slow internet connection?
Yes, you can use the Telegram app even with a slow internet connection. However, the experience could not be better, as it takes longer to download content on Telegram and send texts to other users.
Is it safe to use a VPN with Telegram?
Yes, it is safe to use VPN with a telegram. VPNs encrypt the user’s data and protect it from being accessed by third parties. This works with Telegram as well. However, it is recommended to use reliable and better sites for faster downloads.
What should I do if Telegram is not downloading at all?
Follow the troubleshooting techniques below if you are having trouble downloading the Telegram app.
- Make sure that your device has enough storage space: Downloading requires enough memory on your device. If you decide that the storage space is not enough, the downloads in the app will not work.
- Make sure your internet is working: You need an active internet connection to download files through the Telegram app. You can check the speed of your internet connection using free online tools like speedtest.com
- Keep your Telegram app open: Many users complain that Telegram downloads are automatically interrupted when you minimize the app. If you are downloading a large file, make sure you leave the app open.
How do I clear the cache and app data on Telegram?
Clear Telegram App Cache and Data on Android
- Open your smartphone, find the telegram app, and long press on the app
- Click on the I button to enter the app info
- Now find the storage option and tap on it
- Now click on the clear cache to delete the Telegram cache.
Clear Telegram App Cache and Data on iOS
- Open Telegram app
- Go to settings > Data and Storage
- Click on the Storage usage
- Click on Clear All to remove the cache data and confirm
Can Telegram download speeds be affected by the device I’m using?
Yes and No. Before we get into whether or not your device affects Telegram’s download speed, it’s important to understand the various factors that can affect your download speed. In most cases, download speeds are affected by internet connection, file size, network congestion, server speed, app version, and more. If you are using an older device with a slower network speed, you may experience slower downloads, and even if your device is low on storage, this can affect your download speed.
Is there a way to prioritize certain downloads on Telegram?
You can use the Telegram Download Manager to prioritize certain downloads in the Telegram app. This feature is available in the latest version of the Telegram app. To use the download manager, click the download icon at the top of the home screen. Now you will be redirected to the active downloads screen; now select the file to download that you want to prioritize, long press on it and click “Prioritize”. Watch the video to learn how it works.