Background noise in a video can be distracting and make the video less watchable. Most devices pick up background noise immediately as they record the video. Background noise can occur for a variety of reasons, depending on the context and environment. Although it is often difficult to avoid background noise, there are ways to prevent it, such as setting up an expensive studio and using high-quality recording equipment. However, this is only sometimes feasible for some people.

If your video has background noise, you can remove it with third-party apps. Many audio and video recording apps offer features that help remove background noise. There are also special apps that let you remove background noise from your videos. In this post, you’ll learn about the best background noise remover apps for Android and iPhone. With these apps, you can improve the audio quality of your videos and make them more appealing.

Best Video Background Noise Remover apps

Audio Video Noise Reducer

Pros:

It uses Deep Learning for noise reduction

Supports both audio and video noise cancelation.

Offers a noise reducer and a sound recorder in one app.

Supports a wide range of audio and video file formats.

Quick and easy to use.

Cons:

The app contains ads, and some features require in-app purchases.

Audio Video Noise Reducer by Inversi AI is the best option for those looking for a simple app to remove background noise on Android. The app uses the latest Deep Learning technique to reduce the noise from the video. The app supports multiple file formats, has a built-in recorder for voice recording, and is very user-friendly. The app is best suited for content creators and everyday users who want to remove background noise from personal videos, vacation videos, and more.

The app offers noise-reduction features for both video and audio. You can select the files you want and upload them to the app. The app uses the latest Deep Learning process to remove the noise in the video. Depending on the length of the video, the app takes a few minutes to process the video and preview the enhanced video. You can preview the changes and save the file directly to your device.

The app also has a built-in audio recorder to record live audio. You can create a folder for your live recordings and save all your live recordings there. You can change the file format, adjust the frame rate when recording audio, and add it as a voiceover to your videos in a separate app.

The app is only available for Android and is free to use. The free version of the app contains ads, which you can turn off by upgrading to the premium version. You can also unlock additional benefits. The app also offers a web version. If you use an iPhone, you can use the web version to remove background noise.

Download Audio Video Noise Reducer app: Android

Noise Reducer – Audio Enhancer

Pros:

Filters out background noise from both audio and video files.

Offers a simple and easy-to-use interface

Works offline.

It is available for all iOS devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Cons:

The app has difficulty processing larger video files.

Limited access to certain premium features.

Noise Reducer – The audio enhancer is the best app for iPhone users looking for a straightforward solution to reduce noise in their audio and video recordings. It has a simple and clear interface. You can record and select the audio or video file from the gallery to remove and reduce background noise. The app is suitable for content creators, vloggers, podcasters, and other users who want to record videos or audio files and improve their audio quality by removing background noise.

The app has three options for uploading files. You can record videos directly with the camera, upload video files from the gallery, or upload videos from the files. Depending on the file, the app takes some time to process the video and remove noise. You can preview the video before saving it to your device. There are no options to adjust the individual parameters. After previewing, you can save the video directly to your device. If you want to record a video, the app uses the built-in camera app on your iPhone to record the video.

The user interface is one of the highlights of the app. The app is simple and offers a clear user experience. It is free to use, and the free version does not contain any ads. The app also offers a premium version with options like unlimited experts, reduced background noise in the audio files, live previews, and more. It’s a subscription on time. The app is only available for iPhones.

Download Noise Reducer Audio Enhancer app: iOS

Noise Eraser

Pros:

Asian Intelligent Application Award 2022/2023 winner

Separating human voice from other sounds can improve the clarity of the primary sound.

Available for iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac with Apple M1 chip or newer, making it accessible to a wide range of Apple users.

Cons:

The app is free but comes with in-app purchases.

Noise Eraser is the best option for iPhone and Android when you are creating content. The app offers various features to remove noise from video. It also has features like separating human voice from other noises. It has a simple, easy-to-use interface, as well as free and paid versions. The app is best suited for content producers and people who want to improve their voice in a video.

You need to create an account to remove the sounds in the app. The free version offers limited features. After you successfully sign up for the app, you can give permission and click the Import button to import videos into the app. Depending on the file, it may take a few minutes for your video to be fully processed. Later, you can control the noise of the video by clicking the Edit Noise Ratio button. The app offers a simple audio editor that lets you adjust the noise level in the video. In the free version, you can set the original voice and clarity and adjust the volume and noise level in the video. The quality of the output is good.

The app is also compatible with iPod touch and Mac with Apple M1 chip or higher. It is free to use. The free version of the app has limitations like ads, monthly upload time, watermarks in the videos, and more. You can upgrade to the premium version to eliminate the ads, customize the voice and sound part in video editing, and no file limits, watermarks, and more.

Download Noise Eraser app: Android| iOS

Reduce Noise in Audio – Video

Pros:

The app offers both audio and video noise reduction.

In addition to noise reduction, it offers tools for trimming audio and converting audio formats.

Allows users to remove noise from multiple audio and video files simultaneously.

Free to use with batch functions for audio and video editing.

Cons:

Ambiguity in saving and accessing downloaded files.

The interface could be better.

Reduce Noise in Audio – Video is another best app if you want to reduce noise in video. The app supports noise and video reduction and offers special options for batch-processing audio and video noise. The app also lets you trim audio, convert audio to other formats, and more. Reduce Noise in Audio and Video is the best option for those who want to work with various noise reduction tools.

The user interface is simple and clear. You can find the different noise reduction options on the home screen. You can tap on any function; the app will show you the list of files in the gallery. You can select any file and reduce the noise. Depending on the file size, the processing may take a few minutes. After successful processing, you’ll see a preview of the video before and after noise reduction. As with most apps, there is no way to adjust the individual noise reduction parameters. You can download the file and save it to your device.

You can also play with tools like Trim Audio, which lets you trim any audio or music segment in the app. The app also has a dedicated audio converter tool that lets you convert one audio format to another. Supported formats include mp3, aac, wav, WMA, mp4, m4a, and asf. The app is free and available for Andriod only. You can officially download the app from the Play Store. Another thing you should note about this app is that there is no option to save the file to your gallery. You can preview the video, and it will automatically save it to the folder. Go home > click on the folder icon in the lower-left corner of the screen and toggle between the video and audio noise reduction tabs to find the converted files.

Download Reduce-Noise-in-Audio-Video-App: Android

Video Noise Cleaner – ByeNoise

Pros:

It uses intelligent algorithms to remove background noise from video/audio files.

Capable of denoising various noises, including wind, hiss, howls, and more.

Simple three-step process for noise-cleaning.

Users can load files from local storage and Google Drive.

Cons:

The free version of the app is limited to cleaning video and audio files of only thirty seconds.

Video Noise Cleaner – ByeNoise lets you remove noise from video and audio files. You can upload, preview, and download the files on a single screen. The app also allows you to adjust the amount of noise reduction in the app. It is free; the basic version supports only thirty seconds in length.

The app lets you upload files from your device or import them from cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and others. After you successfully add the file, you will see a preview of the file on the same screen. You can play the preview and adjust the noise level. You can also play the original file if you want to preview it. You can tap on the result to download the file and save it to your gallery. There is no option to view all the converted files, but you can tap the “Show” button to view the files in the File Manager app.

The app is free and contains ads. You can upgrade to the premium version to turn off the ads and clean up an unlimited number of videos/audio.

Download Video Noise Cleaner – ByeNoise app: Android.

Denoise. FX for Audio and Video

Pros:

Suitable for both audio and video files.

Works offline.

Users can choose between automatic noise reduction or manual tuning.

Allows instant recording and noise reduction.

Includes tools such as frequency filter and volume boost for better audio quality.

Cons:

User interface can be basic.

Denoise. FX for Audio & Video is an advanced noise reduction app for the iPhone. The app has various features to remove noise from audio. With the app, you can adjust the AI model to remove the noise, set the intensity of Denoise, increase the volume of the video, use high-pass and low-pass filters, and more. You can also set the default setting in the app if you don’t want to adjust the settings manually.

The usability of the app could be better. The interface is clean and simply designed, but it’s full of confusing buttons and interaction elements that are hard for beginners to use. You can upload the file that is on your device. You can select the files from the Photos app or the Files app.

The app automatically extracts the audio from the video. You can denoise the audio files and preview the changes. The app offers several ways to save the file. You can save the video file directly with the audio or extract the audio file from the video. The app automatically duplicates the video file for you. You can play with it; changes you make to the file won’t affect the original. As mentioned earlier, the app gives you the option to change certain parameters.

The app is free and works offline. You can upgrade to the premium version to unlock additional benefits. The app is only available for iOS, and you can download it for free from the App Store.

Download Denoise. FX for Audio & Video app: iOS

Filmora Video Editor

Pros:

Video editor with background noise removal features

Simple and user-friendly interface

Audio both audio and video versions of the app.

Cons:

It may not be suitable for people looking for a simple removal app.

You can also use video editor apps like Filmora to remove background noise in the video. Most video editing apps offer both video and audio enhancement features. You can simply select the video and use the app’s built-in features to reduce the background noise in the video. Besides the audio editing features, you can also edit the video and add various effects.

When it comes to removing background noise using the Filmora app it offers easy ways to remove noise in video. The app has a special noise reduction feature. You can select the video you want and click Noise Reduction. The noise in the video is automatically reduced. You can preview the changes and download the video. You can’t expect the advanced noise level editing features in mobile video editing as it primarily focuses on adding effects and editing features, but it can also be one of the simple and straightforward ways to reduce background noise in the video.

The Filmora app is free to use, and you can download the app for both Android and iPhones.

Download the Filmora app: Android | iOS

How to Remove Background Noise From a Video

Background noise can be distracting and reduce the quality of the video. With background noise removal apps, you can remove noise from your video in simple steps. You can also try free websites like LALAL.AI, veed.io, and other tools to reduce background noise in a video. You can also combine an audio background noise remover and a video editing app to minimize the background noise in the video.

Features to Look for When Choosing the Best Background Noise Removal App

Effective Noise Reduction: the most important feature you should pay attention to is the ability to remove or reduce different types of background noise. You can consider parameters like noise reduction range (in decibels), signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), frequency range, and more. Real-time Noise Removal: Some background noise removal apps offer real-time noise reduction features, which can be especially useful when live streaming, conferencing, or recording live video and audio. Customizable Settings: The app should allow users to adjust various noise reduction settings to give them more control over noise removal. Support for Multiple File Formats: The app should support various video file formats to ensure maximum compatibility. Preview Option: Before noise reduction is completed, users should be able to preview the changes to ensure they are happy with the results. Batch Processing: Look for an app that supports batch processing to remove background noise from multiple videos at once. Advanced audio removal features: Advanced background noise removal apps typically offer the ability to select a noise profile, set a threshold, select a frequency range, and use an adaptive mode. They also offer settings to adjust noise reduction in decibels, attack and release times, and spectral analysis. If you’re looking for advanced features, you should look for apps that support these features. Cloud Storage and Sharing: Most apps offer cloud storage options and the ability to share and store edited audio files within the app easily. User-Friendly Interface: The app should be user-friendly and make removing background noise easy for beginners. Free vs. Paid options: While free apps can be effective, sometimes paid versions offer more features and better options for removing background noise. Offline Functionality: Noise removal without an internet connection can be beneficial for users working offline or with limited internet connectivity.

Full Comparison of All Background Noise Removal Apps Listed

Features Audio Video Noise Reducer Noise Reducer – audio enhancer Noise Eraser Reduce Noise in Audio – Video Video Noise Cleaner – ByeNoise Denoise. FX for Audio & Video Filmora video editor Effective Noise Reduction Yes Yes (Struggles when handling large files) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes User-Friendly Interface Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Real-time Noise Removal Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Customizable Settings Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No Support for Multiple File Formats Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Preview Option Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Batch Processing No Yes No Yes No No Cloud Storage and Sharing No No No No No No No Affordability Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Offline Functionality Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

FAQs about Noise Removal Apps for Android & iPhone

Can I use the same app for both video and audio noise removal?

Yes, most of the apps listed here support both video and audio noise removal features.

Are there any completely free noise remover apps without watermarks?

You can try Audio Video Noise Reducer, Noise Reducer – audio enhancer, Denoise. FX for Audio & Video if you are looking for a completely free noise removal app without a watermark.

Can noise remover apps fix extremely poor-quality recordings?

Yes, these noise remover apps can repair extremely poor-quality recordings. Many apps also offer the ability to record live voices without noise.