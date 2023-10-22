best ai tools to launch and run a youtube channel

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a part of our lives with the latest innovations. This has changed with the introduction of ChatGPT last year. Now, AI has touched almost all aspects of the internet and our lives. If you create content on YouTube or are thinking about starting a career on YouTube, this guide is for you.

There are some great AI tools you can use to start and run a YouTube channel. These AI tools can help you with everything from writing a script for a YouTube video to creating thumbnails, descriptions, etc. Let’s take a look at what AI tools can simplify the process of creating content for a YouTube channel.

AI Tools to Launch and Run a YouTube Channel

There are several aspects involved in starting and running a YouTube channel. The following AI tools can help you at each stage and make the most of them to streamline your work.

You may have decided on a name for your YouTube channel and are looking for a logo that fits your channel. Looka is one of the advanced AI logo design tools that will help you create a unique and professional logo for your YouTube channel.

All you need to do is visit Looka and enter the name of your YouTube channel, choose your industry, style and colors and create your own logo. Based on your inputs, some logos will be created that you can customize to your needs.

The next step after creating a YouTube channel is to create videos. To create a video, you need a solid script with all the necessary details about the topic. Usually, it takes a lot of time to research the topic and create an outline for the script.

To help you research and write the script, you can use ChatGPT to create the script. Once you have generated the script, you can review it and make changes to make it even better and fit your style.

Not only can you generate YouTube scripts with ChatGPT, but you can also write descriptions for your videos. Make sure you check some popular ChatGPT extensions which can help you do just that.

To convert the written script into a video that illustrates the script’s content, you can use Pictory AI, which lets you create videos from the text in a snap. You can edit videos, create voiceovers, add music and create a complete video with the script you have.

If you have Pictory, you don’t need another tool to create engaging videos. It simply converts your text into a YouTube video that you can customize to your liking and make even better.

Pictory AI is a paid service that offers a free trial that lets you create 3 video projects, each up to 10 minutes long. You can try out the feature in the trial period and see how it helps you create videos.

If you have shot your videos offline and just want to edit them to create a complete YouTube video based on the script, you can opt for InVideo that will help you edit your videos.

With InVideo you can edit videos, create intros, outros and slideshows, use templates that fit your videos, etc., and make the videos interesting. You don’t need any experience to start editing videos with InVideo.

There are many features like one-click shortcuts and AI tools that increase productivity. InVideo is an indispensable AI video editor on your way to YouTube. InVideo is available both for free and in paid packages with additional features like watermark-free videos, etc.

Music is an absolute necessity to make videos engaging and interesting. Although AI video production or editing tools display music to accompany your videos, they are used by many around the world and lack freshness.

To give users a fresh experience, you need to generate a fresh piece of music. For this you can use SOUNDRAW. All you need to enter is the duration, tempo and mood so that the program can start creating it. Once the music is created, you can listen to it, improvise and download it to use in your videos.

SOUNDRAW has both free and paid plans to generate and use music in any creatives with a permanent license. There will not be any copyright strikes once you generate music on SOUNDRAW using your account.

The next step in creating a YouTube video to run the channel is to create attractive thumbnails for the videos. Simplified helps you with that.

With Simplified’s AI features, you can create attractive and stylish thumbnails for your videos in no time. Simplified has both free and paid offers that let you try out the features and create thumbnails for your videos.

If you like the content it is generating, you can upgrade to a paid version when you expand your offer.

To create subtitles for your videos, you can use the Subtitles tab in YouTube Creator Studio. There you’ll find options to automatically generate subtitles and sync them with your videos.

If you’re not satisfied with the quality of the subtitles, you can edit them yourself in Creator Studio to make them better and more interesting.

To run a successful YouTube channel, you don’t just have to create YouTube videos. You need to understand what works and what doesn’t. You need to be able to understand the data.

To make this process easier, you can use vidIQ, which shows all the data about your channel and videos. You’ll get ideas for keywords, tips to improve the visibility of your videos, tips to make videos better, strategies to grow your channel, etc.

vidIQ is available for both free use and paid use with additional features. You can start with the free plan and later upgrade to the paid plan.

Take Your YouTube Journey to the Next Level With These AI Tools

It’s easy to start a YouTube channel, but it takes a lot of effort and consistency to grow it and make it a viable career option. It takes a lot of patience and dedication. Fortunately, there are now AI tools that can help you start and run a YouTube channel quite easily if you can strategically plan your content.

FAQs on AI Tools to Launch and Run a YouTube Channel

1. How do I automate my YouTube channel with AI?

It is not possible to fully automate YouTube channels with AI. You can divide the entire YouTube journey into a few steps and automate those steps. The above tools can help you automate YouTube tasks and create more content in less time without compromising on quality.

2. What are the best AI tools for YouTube creators?

There are hundreds of AI tools available for YouTube creators. At every stage of YouTube content creation, there are some of the best tools, such as Pictory for video editing and creation, ChatGPT or other content writing tools, SOUNDRAW for music production, etc.

3. Can I use AI to make YouTube videos?

Yes, you can use AI to create YouTube videos. Google has not explicitly mentioned anywhere that you are not allowed to create videos with AI. There are some YouTube channels that create YouTube videos with AI-generated videos and voices. At the end of the day, it’s all about trust. If you can gain the trust of the viewers, you can create videos with AI.