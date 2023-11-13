Extracting RAR files on a Mac can be difficult because macOS doesn’t support it directly. However, RAR is a popular format that bundles many files into one. If you have received or downloaded a RAR file on your Mac, don’t worry! There are free third-party tools that can help you with this. In this guide, you’ll learn three easy ways to open and extract RAR files on your Mac.

Let’s dive in!

How To Open and Extract RAR Files on Mac

Unlike Windows, the Mac doesn’t offer a native option for unpacking RAR files. You can use third-party tools, RAR-extracting websites, and software from the App Store to extract RAR files on Mac. If you’re tech-savvy, you can also use the Terminal to extract.

Using websites to extract RAR files is a good option if you only extract files occasionally; downloading apps is the best option if you frequently extract RAR files. You can also set these apps as default to quickly extract files without going through the process. Finally, the Terminal is the best option if you don’t want to install apps or use websites to extract files.

Extracting RAR Files Using Unachiver (Easy Method)

Unachiver is a popular and free option to extract RAR files on the Mac. The app is officially available in the Mac Store and can be downloaded for free. It supports popular file formats such as Zip, RAR, 7-zip, Tar, Gzip and Bzip2, but also older file formats such as StuffIt, DiskDoubler, LZH, ARJ and ARC. It can also open ISO and BIN disk images and some Windows. EXE installers. The app is also best suited to handle file name encoding correctly to avoid garbled file names. The app is simple and offers a user-friendly interface. It is free and the first choice for many people.

How to use Unarchiver to unzip RAR files on Mac

Step 1: Download the app

Download the Unarchiver app from the Mac store. After you have installed the app, configure the file formats you want to achieve with the app.

Step 2: Unpack the RAR File:

Find the RAR file you want to unzip (or rather unrar) in the Finder.

Right-click on the RAR file, then click on “Open With” and select The Unarchiver from the list, or double-click on the RAR file if you’ve set The Unarchiver as the default.



on the RAR file, then click on and select The from the list, or double-click on the RAR file if you’ve set The Unarchiver as the default. The Unarchiver will automatically start extracting the contents of the RAR file to the same location where the RAR file is stored.

Step 3: Customize Extraction Settings (Optional):

You can customize how The Unarchiver handles extraction.

You can set the archive file to be deleted after extraction, you can choose where the unarchived files end up and you can even set the Finder to open the new folder after unarchiving.

Step 4: Access Extracted Files:

Once the extraction is complete, you can access the files in the destination folder you have chosen or in the default location if you haven’t specified a different location.

Extractionf RAR Files Using Online Tools

If you don’t extract files often, use RAR. Websites that extract files may be the best option for you. Some websites want you to upload the files to the website, while others don’t require you to upload or download files. Websites are the right choice if you want to extract small files. There are many websites that you can use; after our research, we have found the three best websites for you.

1. ezyZip

ezyZip is a handy online tool that allows you to deal with zip files and other similar file types. It can handle different file types such as zip, rar and 7z. The good thing about ezyZip is that you don’t have to upload or download the files to a server as it works directly in your browser, which is very convenient. Also, ezyZip makes it easy to send files to and from cloud storage services like Dropbox. Another great feature is that there is no limit to the size of files you can work with.

How to use ezyZip to extract files

Visit the eztZip website and click on the Select Files to Archive button located at the top.

button located at the top. Now select the RAR folder you want to unzip or extract.

you want to unzip or extract. Depending on the file size, the app will take a few minutes to extract the contents.

You can preview the files in the folder. To save the files, select the individual file and click on save, or if you want to save all, click on the Save All button on the top.

2. Archive Extractor

Archive Extractor is another good online tool that can open many archive files. It supports over 70 file types, including common ones like zip, rar and 7z, but also iso, dmg and many more. It’s also integrated with Google Drive and Dropbox, which is very handy. Archive Extractor can also handle password-protected files or files split into parts. Archive also offers a premium subscription for $6 per month. You then get a faster service, can work with larger files up to 10 GB and won’t see any ads.

How to use Archive Extractor to unRAR files

Visit the Extract. my website and upload the RAR files you want to extract.

you want to extract. Click on the Choose file button to upload the. RAR file, you can also upload the files from URLs and popular cloud storage platforms, such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

button to upload the. RAR file, you can also upload the files from URLs and popular cloud storage platforms, such as Google Drive and Dropbox. Depending on the file size, it may take a few minutes for the files to be unpacked.

After extracting, you’ll see the extracted files. There is no option to save all files at once. You must save the files individually. Click on the file to start the download.

3. Xconvert

XConvert has an extensive collection of online tools. It took me 5 minutes to find the RAR extraction tool. The tool supports various file formats. It can work with different file types, including documents, audio and video files. Xconvert is also supported by the Chrome extension, which makes it easier to access via the browser. The tool is free to use, but ads are displayed and there is a file size limit. It is also available with a premium subscription. You can upgrade it for $4.99 a month to remove the free restrictions and get more features and no ads.

Visit the Zip Extractor tool from Xconvert.

Upload the RAR file you want to extract. and click Extract

Depending on the file size, it may take a few minutes for the tool to extract the files.

After successful extraction, you can see the files. You can save them all as one zip file and get a download link to share them with others.

There is no option to download individual files. You can download the files on your Mac as a zip file and unzip the files on your Mac. The Mac supports the native option to unzip files.

Extracting RAR Files Using WinRAR (Terminal)

WinRAR for Mac is another popular tool for unpacking RAR files on the Mac. Unlike The Unarchiver, WinRAR is a command line tool with features such as archiving to save space and encryption of archives for security. The tool supports various file types. Rar, . Zip, CAB, ARJ, and more. WinRAR is the best option to increase the compression rate, especially for many small files, and to repair damaged archives. Setting up WinRAR from the terminal requires some technical knowledge.

How to setup and use WinRAR using Terminal

Step 1: Download WinRAR:

First, go to the WinRAR download page on your Mac using any web browser

On the download page, you’ll find different versions of WinRAR that you can download. Select the version that is compatible with your Mac operating system.

Click on the file and the download of the setup file will begin from your default download location.

Step 2: Install WinRAR:

Locate the downloaded file and double-click on the file to extract it on your device. Alternatively, you can install the file via the Terminal.

Installing WinRAR using Terminal (alternative method):

Download WinRAR for Mac from the official website.

Open the Terminal on your Mac (you can search for ‘Terminal’ in Spotlight).

on your Mac (you can search for ‘Terminal’ in Spotlight). Use the cd command to navigate to the directory where the downloaded file is located.

command to navigate to the directory where the downloaded file is located. Unpack the downloaded file by typing the following command: tar -xvf rarosx-5.9.0. Tar. gz. (The name of the file along with the version)

(The name of the file along with the version) Move the unpacked files to /usr/local/bin with the following command: sudo mv rar unrar /usr/local/bin.

Step 3: Using WinRAR:

Find the installation file and click on the unrar executable. This will open the command line interface.

executable. This will open the command line interface. Sometimes, It can show an error like “Cannot Be Opened Because the Developer Cannot be Verified.” To fix this, Click the Apple logo >Select System Preferences >Click Security & Privacy >Go to the Security tab> Find the message about the app, click Open Anyway >A pop-up will show, click Open >If asked, type in your password.



>Select >Click >Go to the tab> Find the message about the app, click >A pop-up will show, click >If asked, type in your password. Copy the following files: unrar, rarfiles. Lst, rar and default. sfx that are in the extracted rar folder



Now, from the Finder from the Finder utility menu, click Go and Go to Folder and enter the path usr/local/bin.



Step 4: Using Terminal for RAR Files:

WinRAR for Mac operates through the command line to extract. Rar files, use the following command: unrar x filename . Rar (replace “filename. rar” with the name of your file).

to extract. Rar files, use the following command: . Rar (replace “filename. rar” with the name of your file). Access the command line interface for Mac OS X by clicking “Applications, ” then “Utilities , ” then “Terminal”.

” then , ” then Change the directory to the location containing the RAR file you want to unarchive.

Now enter the command unrar (unrar x filename) without colons and brackets. The contents of the folder will be decompressed into the active folder.

FAQs about Extracting Rar Files on Mac

1. Why can’t Mac open RAR files natively?

macOS has no native support for local extracting of RAR files. When you click on a RAR file on your Mac, you’ll be prompted to install the compatible app from the Mac Store.

2. How can I open a password-protected RAR file?

Download and Install a RAR Extractor: You can use a tool like The Unarchiver or WinRAR for Mac. Download one of these programs and install it on your Mac. You can download Unarchiver from the Mac Store and WinRAR from the official website.

You can use a tool like The Unarchiver or WinRAR for Mac. Download one of these programs and install it on your Mac. You can download Unarchiver from the Mac Store and WinRAR from the official website. Locate and Open the RAR File: Find the file you want to open on your computer. Right-click on the RAR file and select the option to open it with the RAR extractor you have installed.

Find the file you want to open on your computer. Right-click on the RAR file and select the option to open it with the RAR extractor you have installed. Enter the Password: You’ll be prompted to enter the password. Enter the password for the RAR file.

You’ll be prompted to enter the password. Enter the password for the RAR file. Extract the Files: Once you have entered the password, you can extract the files. Select where you want the files to be extracted to and then click the Extract button.

Once you have entered the password, you can extract the files. Select where you want the files to be extracted to and then click the Extract button. Access Your Files: After unzipping, navigate to the location where you see the extracted files..

3. What should I do if my RAR file won’t open?

Try extracting the same file with a different program. If it still won’t open, the problem may be with the file itself. Download the file again from the source and try to unzip it again with these tools.

4. Is it safe to open RAR files on Mac?

Yes, opening RAR files on a Mac is safe as long as you trust the source of the RAR file and use reputable software to extract the files. Be careful with RAR files from unknown or suspicious sources as they may contain malware. Use online security tools like Virus Total to scan the file before you unzip it on your Mac.

5. Can I create RAR files on a Mac?

There is no native support for creating RAR files on Mac; however, you can use third-party tools to create RAR files on Mac. This is the easiest method. You can use software like WinRAR for Mac or RAR for Mac. After you install one of these programs, you can right-click the files you want to archive and then click “Create File” to create RAR files.