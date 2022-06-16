The 10 Best Laptop Cooling Pads of [2022]

The tradeoff between power and portability has been a long-standing issue in the laptop industry. Manufacturers are now trying to find a balance by designing laptops that are powerful but also portable. As laptops get thinner and lighter, they also get hotter. The surface area for heat dissipation is reduced, meaning the heat has less space to escape and stays trapped inside the laptop.

There are a few ways to combat this problem: One way is to use a cold environment like an air-conditioned office room or an outside patio on a hot day. Another way is to use a laptop cooling pad or external cooling device.

Why Do I need a cooling pad for my laptop?

A cooling pad is a device that is designed to help laptops dissipate heat. Laptops generate heat due to the components inside them. This can lead to the laptop getting too hot and even shutting down or causing damage to the internal components. A cooling pad can help dissipate this heat and prolong the lifespan of your laptop.

A cooling pad usually comes with fans that are designed to blow air over your laptop’s vents, which helps in lowering the temperature of your laptop and allows it to run more efficiently.

What types of cooling pads are there in the market, and which one should I prefer?

There are primarily two types of cooling pads available in the market today:

Laptop cooling pads with a fan Laptop cooling pads without a fan

Laptop cooling pads with fans are like traditional laptop stands, but with added extras like multiple fans that dissipate heat from the computer, keeping it cool by maintaining thermals and keeping them under control, and some also come with additional RGB lighting as an added feature and for esthetics. They are powered by the laptop’s USB port and do not consume much energy to operate. They can have one or more fans that work simultaneously to create maximum airflow.

Laptop cooling pads without fans are nothing more than a simple laptop stand with elevated legs that help raise the laptop a bit off the surface for better heat dissipation and airflow through the existing vents and ergonomic design. These provide a slight elevation to lift the device off the surface, as placing it directly on flat surfaces reduces heat dissipation.

Cooling pads with fans are preferred. They help you lower the temperature more efficiently without affecting battery life and allow you to play or work longer.

What things to consider while choosing the Best Laptop Cooling Pad?

Here are a few things that one should consider before making a purchase:

The material used: Most cooling pads available are made of either plastic or metal, depending upon their prices. While plastic is less expensive, metal ones are more durable, function as heat pipes, and help lower the temperature more efficiently.

Most cooling pads available are made of either plastic or metal, depending upon their prices. While plastic is less expensive, metal ones are more durable, function as heat pipes, and help lower the temperature more efficiently. The weight: While the metal ones are better and more efficient in cooling, they can be a bit heavy at times, especially while traveling or carrying it around, considering the added weight of the laptop.

While the metal ones are better and more efficient in cooling, they can be a bit heavy at times, especially while traveling or carrying it around, considering the added weight of the laptop. The number of fans: It is not always true that the higher the number of fans, the faster it will cool. One should consider numerous factors, like the size of the fan and its RPM.

It is not always true that the higher the number of fans, the faster it will cool. One should consider numerous factors, like the size of the fan and its RPM. RGB: The model with integrated RGB lighting does not affect the performance in any way and is just an esthetic extra.

Also, consider where you use your laptop before buying a cooling pad.

Best Laptop Cooling Pads

To help you with your purchase decision and save your time searching for the best laptop cooling pads on the market, we have compiled a list for you:

1. KLIM Ultimate: Best Cooling Pad for Gaming Laptops

Gamers know that a good laptop cooling pad is essential for avoiding the dreaded gaming lag. And if you’re looking for the best of the best, you need to check out the KLIM Ultimate Laptop Cooling Pad. KLIM is one of the few brands distributed worldwide and is known for providing some of the highest quality laptop coolers we know of.

The KLIM Ultimate is very quiet – so you can focus on your game without being disturbed by annoying fan noise. It also has many height settings so that you can find the perfect viewing angle for maximum comfort. Plus, with its RGB lighting, this cooling pad really stands out from the crowd.

The Klim Ultimate has seven color combinations, five strobing effects, and four height settings – so you can customize it to match your style perfectly. And if that’s not enough, the lighting elements surround the pad, making it even more colorful and eye-catching.

Key Features:

Large 200mm fan for good airflow.

Metal top mesh surface for better ventilation.

4 Inclination levels to keep the laptop above the surface and maintain a proper ergonomic posture for working.

Supports up to 17-inch devices

Compatible with modern gaming consoles

Pros:

Superior build quality and durability.

Lightweight and easy to carry around.

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

RGB lighting around the edges.

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

5 Years of warranty for added peace of mind.

Cons:

A bit expensive as compared to other offerings from other brands.

Buy Klim Ultimate Cooling Pad

2. Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB: Best Cooling Pad for Larger Laptops

Thermaltake’s Massive 20 RGB cooling pad is one of the best options for gamers (and non-gamers) with large notebooks. The 200mm fan helps keep your device cool, even under heavy use, and the RGB lighting looks great. Plus, it’s one of the most powerful cooling pads on the market. The price tag is reasonable for a mid-range cooler and comes with a two-year warranty.

This RGB laptop cooling pad is built from plastic, but it’s still very sturdy and will support a pretty hefty gaming laptop.

Key Features:

High-quality and durable

200mm large fan

Adjustable height

Support from 10-inch to 19-inch devices

Mesh top made of high-quality metal

Pros:

Sturdy and stable

Fan speed adjustment dial

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

RGB lighting around the edges with multiple effects

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

Cons:

Not portable due to its support for up to 19-inch laptops

Buy ThermalTake Massive 20 RGB Cooling Pad

3. HAVIT HV-F2056: Best Portable Cooling Pad for laptops

The Havit HV-F2056 is a laptop cooling pad with a 1000rpm fan and two height settings. It also has an on/off switchable blue LED light or a red one if you prefer that color scheme. The laptop cooler is small enough to support larger laptops, as long as they are between 15 to 17 inches in size. The Havit HV-F2056 is incredibly portable and lightweight, making it perfect for taking with you wherever you go.

This laptop cooling solution also features three large fans that can be seen through the mesh exterior of the pad, so find a design that suits your style best. The Havit HV-F2056 offers a range of special functions, including USB ports and power options. Another great feature of this product is the LED light–a nice touch that makes it stand out from its competitors. At such a low price point, the Havit HV-F2056 Laptop Cooling Pad is an excellent budget-friendly option for laptops up to 17 inches in size. It’s perfect for use at home or in the office since it secures laptops in place.

Key Features:

Ultra-Portable

Shield holders for height adjustment

Powered through a USB port

LED indicator lights

Pros:

Super lightweight and ultra portable

Very affordable pricing

Sleek and minimal design

Low noise levels

Cons:

Fan speed (RPM) is relatively low

No RGB lighting

Looks very generic

NOTE: If you are particular about RGB lighting, there’s an RGB variant of the same laptop available at a slightly higher cost.

Buy Klim Wind Cooling Pad

4. KLIM Wind: Best Budget-friendly Laptop Cooling Pad

The Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad is a budget-friendly laptop stand that can cool laptops from 11-inch to 19-inch devices. It features 1200 RPM fans, which move a lot of air and work with all sizes of laptops. The KLIM Wind is a crowd favorite because of its four fans.

Just like the KLIM Ultimate, the KLIM Wind also ticks most of the boxes and has all the necessary features that one should be looking at when buying a cooling pad. The quality of materials used and design make this laptop pad durable yet lightweight, perfect for any user. This impressive laptop cooling pad is multifunctional, with two additional USB ports.

Key Features:

4 Powerful fans.

Great build quality.

5 Years warranty.

Powered through a USB port.

Silent fans, even at maximum speed.

Pros:

Plastic built with metal mesh.

Silent, only 26db.

Height adjustment.

Front tabs for laptop support and stability.

Compatible with most gaming consoles.

2 Additional USB ports for plugging in external devices or peripherals.

Warranty & support.

Cons:

Additional USB ports are USB 2.0 based.

Buy Klim Wind Cooling Pad

5. Targus Lap Chill Mat: Best Cooling Pad for MacBooks

The Targus 17 in Dual Fan Lap Chill Mat is the best cooling pad for MacBooks. It has dual fans that keep your laptop cool and an ergonomic stand to prevent heat from radiating onto your legs. The dual fans keep your laptop cool, and the mat can be used on a seat, couch, or on the ground because of its low weight.

The mat is lightweight and comfortable and has four USB ports for supplemental connectivity. It offers four different height levels and quiet fans. Its rounded edges, rubber pads on either side and slight tilt help keep it in place on any flat surface. However, the pad is bulky and doesn’t come with a USB cord.

Despite its few downsides, the Chill Mat provides ergonomic work surfaces for laptops to stay cool and comfortable while in use. The heat protection feature gives protective coverage to both the skin and the surface that you’re working on. Plus, at only $39, it’s one of the more affordable options on this list!

Key Features:

Comfortable mat-like design.

Great build quality.

No batteries required; the mat is powered by your computer’s USB port.

Pros:

Provides excellent performance when it comes to cooling.

Lightweight and easy to carry around.

Protects both your lap and your laptop.

Cons:

No USB hub

A bit noisy at maximum fan speed.

No height adjustments available.

Buy Targus Lap Chill Mat

6. AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad: Best Overall Laptop Cooling Pad

If you are the one who does not want to spend much but at the same time also does not want to sacrifice performance, then this one is the right product for you. The AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad is the best laptop cooling pad overall. The product design features a central fan with two smaller fans on each side, totaling five fans. Additionally, there are designs at the bottom that provide elevation for ergonomic use and four adjustable stand heights to promote a healthy life. Furthermore, it has a flipping-up silicone grip at the base, which is perfect for typing. Finally, it has 2 USB ports and a switch to control fans and lights.

This pad is designed to support laptops up to 17 inches in size. Additionally, the AICHESON Laptop Fan Cooling Pad comes with an extra USB slot, making it perfect for use with multiple devices. Plus, it feels sturdy and durable when you’re using it.

If you’re looking for a quality laptop cooling pad that will keep your device cool and comfortable, then be sure to check out the AICHESON Laptop Fan Cooling Pad – you won’t be disappointed!

Key Features:

5 Fans in total, one big and four small.

Great build quality.

Rhombus-shaped metal mesh pattern for better airflow.

Various height adjustment levels.

Pros:

Provides excellent performance when it comes to cooling.

Lightweight and easy to carry around.

Slim & sleek profile.

Additional USB ports.

Cons:

Additional USB ports are USB 2.0 based.

A bit noisy at maximum fan speed.

Only single-coloured LED.

Buy AICHESON Laptop Cooling Pad

Best Laptop Cooling Pads in India

While India is amongst the biggest markets for laptops and notebooks, the availability of tier-1 laptop coolers is still scarce. This prompted us to have a dedicated section for laptop cooling pads in India.

1. LAPCARE Winner PRO RGB

Lapcare is an Indian brand specializing in products like laptop replacement batteries, chargers, replacement parts, and everything related to laptops. The Lapcare LCP-112 marks all the boxes and is the best product based on our personal usage and recommendations.

LAPCARE Winner PRO is a versatile laptop stand that comes with multiple angles to meet your needs. It has four different inclination angle options and a high-capacity, efficient and quiet fan! This laptop is suitable for gaming and has a sleek, stylish design.

Key Features:

A total of 6 fans (three large 110mm fans and three small 70mm fans)

Metal top mesh surface for heat dissipation.

Supports up to 19-inch devices

Compatible with modern gaming consoles

Built-in mobile stand

Pros:

Superior build quality and durability.

Premium build and design

Strong airflow

Lightweight and easy to carry around.

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

RGB lighting around the edges.

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

Cons:

None

Buy Lapcare Winner Pro RGB

If you are not a gamer and don’t want to spend that much but also want a cooling pad without compromising performance, check out the Lapcare ChillMate from here: Lapcare ChillMate.

2. KLIM Ultimate

KLIM is one of the few brands that sell globally and is now available in India. The brand is known for providing some of the high-quality laptop coolers we came across based on usage and user preference.

Key Features:

Large 200mm fan for good airflow.

Metal top mesh surface for heat dissipation.

4 Inclination levels to keep the laptop above the surface and maintain a proper ergonomic posture for working.

Supports up to 17-inch devices

Compatible with modern gaming consoles

Pros:

Superior build quality and durability.

Lightweight and easy to carry around.

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

RGB lighting around the edges.

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

5 Years of warranty for added peace of mind.

Cons:

Slightly expensive.

Buy Klim Ultimate Cooling Pad

3. Cosmic Byte Meteoroid

Cosmic Byte is one of the leading brands in India for the gaming and peripherals category. With the increase in year-on-year growth, sales, and positive customer reviews, the brand has not restricted its portfolio to just one or two products and has now started creating products in various segments like gaming chairs, desks, and much more.

The Meteoroid is a laptop cooling pad that is powered by a USB port. It has a navy blue color scheme and is priced at ₹1,425 (approximately $18). Some of its features include adjustable height settings to accommodate different laptops and five years of warranty. Although, after going through the product, you might think that the fans used here are too small, that’s not true. The fans make up for themselves by running at a higher speed of 2900 RPM.

Key Features:

Made with good quality material.

Metal top mesh surface for heat dissipation.

6 High-speed fans with 2900 max RPM

Supports up to 17-inch devices

Compatible with modern gaming consoles

Pros:

Superior build quality and durability.

Lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

5 Years of warranty for added peace of mind.

Cons:

A bit loud at max fan speeds.

Only single-colored LED.

No 19-inch device support

You can also buy the Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad if you want a slightly different look without making any trade-offs from here: Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad.

Buy Cosmic Byte Meteroid Cooling Pad

4. Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad

Many of us might not have heard about Zinq, but it’s been a renowned brand on Amazon for the past few years. The brand is known for creating laptop cooling pads that are affordable and offer great value for the price. As the name suggests, the Zinq Five Fan has a five-fan design that is good enough to get the job done and gives us the flexibility to use our devices for long periods of time.

This cooling pad is a high-quality product that comes with an elegant metal finish. The cooling pad is also compatible with many laptops on the market today. Plus, its active fan moves heat away from your laptop quickly and efficiently, so you can keep working without any issues.

Key Features:

Anti-skid baffle design

Metal top mesh surface for heat dissipation.

5 High-speed fans

Supports up to 15.9-inch devices

Pros:

Unique build and design.

Lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Plugs in directly via the USB port. No additional wall adapters are required.

Silent even at maximum fan speeds.

1 Year of warranty.

Cons:

Only single-colored LED.

No 17 or 19-inch device support

Buy Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad

5. KLIM Wind

The brand has a wide variety of products under its portfolio and offers significant help & support; even after mentioning it above twice, we have got another featured product from the same brand.

Just like the KLIM Ultimate, the KLIM Wind also ticks all the boxes and has all the necessary features that one should be looking at when buying a cooling pad.

Key Features:

4 Powerful fans.

Great build quality.

5 Years warranty.

Powered through a USB port.

Silent fans, even at maximum speed.

Pros:

Plastic built with metal mesh.

Silent, only 26db.

Height adjustment.

Front tabs for laptop support and stability.

Compatible with most gaming consoles.

2 Additional USB ports for plugging in external devices or peripherals.

Warranty & support.

Cons:

Only single-colored LED

Buy Klim Wind Cooling Pad

Keep those laptop temperatures in check with the best cooling pads

Investing in a cooling pad is the right purchase decision and is conducive to our device’s longevity. After reading through our list of the best laptop cooling pads, we hope you will find the right product that meets your needs and fits your budget. If you like our post, share it with your friends and family, and comment below with your feedback.

