Apple introduced its first AirPods in 2016. Since their introduction, Apple AirPods have become very popular, and later the company introduced several different models, including the Pro model.

The Airpods Pro feature active noise cancelation and are known for being one of the best-sounding TWS. Occasionally, AirPods may experience problems and not work as intended. There can be several reasons why your Apple AirPods may not be working. It could be due to a low battery, outdated software, or a system glitch.

In this guide, we will show you different ways to repair your AirPods, be it the AirPods Pro or any other model. Whether your left or right AirPod is not working or one AirPod is louder than the other, these methods should help you fix the problem.

Let us get started.

13 Ways to Fix Apple AirPods is not working

Make Sure AirPods are Connected to the Correct Device

Your AirPods may not work because they’re connected to the wrong device. This happens when multiple devices are connected to the AirPods at the same time, such as an iPhone and an iPad. To fix this issue, disconnect your AirPods from all devices except the one you’re currently using. Then try to reconnect them to your device.

Check the volume

If you don’t hear sound from the AirPods, try turning up the volume on the device the AirPods are connected to. To check the volume on your AirPods, use Siri, the volume buttons on your device, or Control Center.

Charge your Airpods

Make sure your AirPods have enough power to work. If your AirPods aren’t working, it may simply be that the battery is dead. You can simply use the LED indicator on the AirPods case to determine the battery life. For more accurate information, you can use your iPhone/iPad/Mac and also your Android smartphone to check the percentage of battery remaining on your AirPods.

If you’re having trouble charging your AirPods, try cleaning your AirPods. Dirt or debris on the pods or charging case can cause charging issues. You can use a soft, dry cloth to wipe both the AirPods and the case gently.

Avoid using liquid cleaners or abrasive cleaners that can damage the surface of the AirPods or case. Also, make sure to properly align the AirPods in the charging case and gently press them in to make sure they’re secure. You can also read our AirPods Not Charging guide to troubleshoot charging issues.

Here’s how you can check your AirPods’ battery level:

Place your earbuds in the AirPods case

Close the lid and unlock your iPhone or iPad

Hold the charging case close to your device and open the lid. A pop-up menu should appear on your device showing the battery level of your AirPods.

Alternatively, you can also connect your AirPods to your iPhone/iPad or Mac and check the battery level of AirPods in the widgets.

If the battery is running low, leave the earbuds in the case to charge them. Also, make sure the case still has enough power to charge your AirPods.

If you’re using an Android smartphone, you can use the AndroPods app to check the battery life of your AirPods.

Open Google Play Store and look for the AndroPods app

Install the app on your smartphone.

After installing the app, open the app on your smartphone and grant the necessary permissions.

Now turn on Bluetooth on your device and enable the service.

Now, connect your Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone.

Similar to the iPhone, a pop-up window will appear on your Android smartphone showing the battery level on the earphones and in the case.

Restart your device

Sometimes the device you use to connect may have an error that prevents your AirPods from working. Just restart your device to fix the problem. Sometimes, there may be a bug in your device that prevents the AirPods from working properly. Restarting your device can help fix any issues and make the AirPods work seamlessly.

Also on TechPP How to Force Restart Your iPhone [2023] Read More

Disconnect Bluetooth and connect it again

If you have problems with your AirPods, you can try restarting your Bluetooth connection. Sometimes, you may experience a temporary Bluetooth connection error that causes problems with your AirPods. By restarting your Bluetooth connection, you can reset the connection and fix any errors that may be causing the problem. To restart your Bluetooth connection:

To access the Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, open the Control Center.

Tap the Bluetooth icon to turn it on or off. When the icon is white, Bluetooth is on. When the icon is gray, Bluetooth is off.

Turn off Bluetooth and disconnect your AirPods.

Now turn Bluetooth on and reconnect your AirPods.

Reset your AirPods

If the problem of AirPods not working with your device persists, you can try resetting your AirPods. Resetting your AirPods will help reset the connection and eliminate any errors that may be associated with it, improving the chances of resolving the issue.

Place your AirPods in the charging cradle and close the lid.

Wait for 30 seconds.

Open the lid and put your AirPods Pro in your ears.

Go to your device and navigate to Settings > Bluetooth.

When you can see your AirPods, tap More Info (i).

Select “Forget This Device” and tap again to confirm the action.

Connect AirPods to your Device

Before you can connect your AirPods to your device, you need to make sure Bluetooth is enabled. To do this, go to Settings > Bluetooth and turn on the switch.

Open the lid of the AirPods case. Your AirPods will automatically be put into pairing mode.

A popup should appear on your device asking you to pair your AirPods. Tap on the prompt to start the pairing process. If you don’t see a prompt, go to the Bluetooth settings on your device and select your AirPods from the list of available devices.

Now follow the on-screen instructions to pair your AirPods with your device.

For Android

Turn on Bluetooth on your Android smartphone.

With your AirPods in the charging case, open the lid, then press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case for about five seconds or until the status light flashes white.



Now you will see Apple Airpods on your devices available via Bluetooth. Tap it and connect your AirPods Pro to your Android smartphone.

Update Your AirPods’ Firmware

By default, your AirPods will automatically update to the latest version whenever Apple releases a new update. However, in a few cases, this may not be the case. You’ll then be stuck with the old update, which can lead to problems using the AirPods, including issues that do not work.

To fix this issue, make sure your AirPods have the latest version of the firmware. To update:

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone or iPad. Go to the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap “General” and then “About.” Scroll down to “AirPods” and tap on it. Check the firmware version number listed next to “Firmware Version.” If a newer version is available, place both AirPods in their case, plug the case into power, and hold your iPhone or iPad nearby. Wait a few minutes while the update is downloaded and installed on your AirPods. Once the update is complete, you will see the new firmware version number next to “Firmware Version” in AirPods Settings. If you are using AirPods with your Android device, there is no way to update them. You need an Apple device to update AirPods.

Update your device

Sometimes it is possible that the specific software version on your smartphone is causing the problem. This may be because it is outdated or not working properly. To fix this, you can simply update your device’s software to the latest version. This can solve the problem and fixes all the bugs and errors of the previous version.

How to Update iPhone/iPad

Connect your device to Wi-Fi. Access the “Settings” app on your device. Tap on “General” and then on “Software update” Your device will now check for updates. If an update is available, tap “Download and install” When prompted, enter your passcode. Then tap “Agree” to accept the terms of use. The update will now download. You can monitor the progress by going to “General” and then back to “Software Update.” Once the download is complete, tap “Install now” Your device will reboot, and the update will be installed. During this process, you may see a progress bar or an Apple logo.

How to update Android smartphone (Common Method)

Connect your smartphone to Wi-Fi. Access the “Settings” app on your smartphone. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “About Phone.” Tap on “System Update” or “Software Update.” Your smartphone will now check for updates. If an update is available, tap “Download and Install.”

Clean your AirPods

Over time, dust and debris can cause your AirPods to sound quiet and produce a weak tone. If this is the case, clean your AirPods. Cleaning your AirPods regularly is important to maintain their performance and extend their life. Here are some tips to help you clean your AirPods:

Use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth to wipe the outside of your AirPods and charging case. If there is stubborn dirt or grime on the surface, you can use a slightly damp cloth or a special electronic device cleaning solution to gently remove it. Be careful not to allow moisture to enter openings such as the microphone or speaker ports. Use a soft bristle brush, such as a toothbrush, to gently remove any debris that may have accumulated in the charging port or speaker grille. Use a small amount of rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab to clean the mesh screen of your AirPods Pro. This can help remove any dirt or debris that may have accumulated on the screen and improve the sound quality of your AirPods.

Additional Fixes for Common Problems

Fix one AirPod not working

Here’s the short story before I get to the quick fix. While researching for this article, I found a quick video from MacRumors on YouTube explaining how to get an AirPods not working, it was not the solution that got me excited. It has 4.3 million views and more than 9k comments at the time of writing this video praising how their AirPods saved. If you are one of them, do not worry, you can easily fix this issue with simple troubleshooting methods. Here are the quick fixes if you are looking for one:

Disconnect your AirPods Pro and reconnect them. (See Method #6)

Disconnect and reconnect your Bluetooth connection (See Method #5)

Finally, make sure your left or right earbud is sufficiently charged (See Method #3).

AirPods Pro not connecting to iPhone/iPad

AirPods not connecting to your iPhone/iPad is another common problem that many people face. To fix this problem, you can apply common troubleshooting techniques, such as

Restarting your device

Charging your AirPods

Making sure your AirPods are in Bluetooth range

Resetting your device network connections.

Using simple troubleshooting techniques, you can fix the issue of AirPods not connecting to your device.

Fix One AirPod Louder Than The Other

Another common issue AirPods users face is that one of the AirPods is louder than the other. You can use simple troubleshooting techniques to fix this problem.

Check your AirPods : It is possible that the speaker grilles are blocked by dirt and debris, preventing the sound from coming out. If this is the case, clean your AirPods Pro with a soft cloth.

: It is possible that the speaker grilles are blocked by dirt and debris, preventing the sound from coming out. If this is the case, clean your AirPods Pro with a soft cloth. Check the audio balance: You can optimize the audio balance with the audio balance on Apple devices. To check your audio balance, open Settings on your iPhone/iPad, go to Accessibility > Audio, and search for Audio Balance. Here you can drag the slider to the left or right to adjust the audio balance.



Conclusion

So, those are the solutions to fix AirPods not working. The Apple AirPods Pro are a great wireless earbud option for Apple users, but there can be common issues that can be frustrating to deal with. However, if you follow the troubleshooting steps outlined in this article, you can easily fix most issues and start enjoying your AirPods Pro again. When you encounter a problem, do not freak out right away. Follow the simple troubleshooting techniques, and the problem should be fixed.

If you have applied all the solutions we have listed and are still having issues with your AirPods Pro, there’s a chance that it’s a hardware problem. Contact Apple Support for advice on how to fix the problem. If you have time, you can also visit the Apple Genius Bar and make an appointment to get your AirPods repaired.

FAQ on Fixing AirPods Pro Not Working

Does Apple AirPods get damaged if they fall? Apple AirPods can potentially be damaged if dropped from a great height or landed on a hard surface. The extent of damage depends on the force of the impact and the specific circumstances of the fall. If it were a light fall, they would be intact in most cases. How can I stop my AirPods from connecting with other phones? To prevent your AirPods from connecting to other phones, you can follow the steps below: Connect your AirPods to your Apple device. Go to the Settings app. Select Bluetooth. Tap the i icon on the right side of your AirPods. Select "Connect to This iPhone." Tap "When Last Connected to This iPhone" How do I fix my water-damaged AirPods? If your AirPods have been damaged by water, here are some steps you can try to repair them: Remove the AirPods from any water source and dry them. You can put the AirPods in rice or a dry cloth and let them air dry for at least 48 hours. Don't attempt to charge them during this time. Once the AirPods are completely dry, try charging them with a wired charger or wireless charging case. If the AirPods don't charge or don't work properly, you'll need to contact Apple Support for further assistance. What is the warranty on my Apple Airpods? You can check the warranty of your AirPods via your iPhone or via the Apple website. Using iPhone Open the Settings app on the iPhone paired with your AirPods. Tap Bluetooth. Under "My Devices," tap the "i" icon next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll to the bottom under the "About" section. You should see the "Warranty" label. Using Apple Site Using your favorite web browser on any device, go to Apple’s Check Coverage website. Enter the serial number of your AirPods. You can find the serial number of your AirPods on your paired iPhone, on the device case, or on the original packaging. Click Continue. The website will display the warranty status of your AirPods Pro.

Further Reading