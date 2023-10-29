SIM cards are being phased out in favor of eSIMs. Our tutorial on what eSIM is provides all the details you should know about eSIM in detail. Two of the main reasons for this are that there is no need to go to a store to buy it because it can be purchased online, and second, you don’t need to carry numerous real SIM cards for each country you visit and change them every time you land. The eSIM for each location is activated with a simple switch. Also, unlike physical SIM cards that take 24-48 hours to activate, eSIMs are unlocked instantly, so you can start traveling right away.

There are several eSIM services available for Android and iOS smartphones, but determining which one is the best is difficult. You may have heard of a few eSIM services, but are they any good? This article will provide you with a list of some of the greatest eSIM apps for our smartphones that TechPP has selected for your convenience. So, look no further and select the best eSIM app from the list below.

Best eSIM apps for your smartphone

If you travel to other countries frequently for work or are a globetrotter, eSIMs are a must-have. Here are some of the best eSIM apps you can rely on so you don’t have to worry about staying connected to the Internet or staying in touch with your loved ones while traveling.

Airalo – The popular choice

Well, if we talk about eSIM, then the list should start with Airalo. The most popular eSIM service that offers eSIM in over 200 countries is Airalo. You get access to affordable and flexible plans that are tailored to everyone’s needs. Airalo is the first eSIM store in the world that aims to eliminate the problem of high tariffs when traveling internationally.

The user interface of the app is very clear and easy to use. You can enter the destination country and get a list of eSIMs that you can buy depending on your budget or length of stay. Millions of people around the world rely on this service (I myself have used it in over 16 countries, and it works flawlessly). Setting up the eSIM is pretty simple. You get a step-by-step guide, after which you can activate the eSIM in your destination country with a simple switch.

You also get great 24/7 customer service in all time zones. The best part is that there is a referral program: When you refer one of your friends who signs up with your referral code and completes a transaction, you and your friends get $3. This is an easy way to get eSIMs for free for some destinations.

Nomad – Reliable eSIM service

Nomad is considered a reliable eSIM service that gives you access to high-speed Internet, calls, and data without a contract. The eSIM service can be set up in just 5 minutes and offers you services in over 160 countries and 8 regions. This means that you can stay connected with your loved ones and surf the Internet without any hassle when you land in one of the supported countries.

Usually, Nomad offers four data plans for each destination, but they may vary. If you have used Airalo before, then the prices of Nomad may come to you on the higher side. You can also earn loyalty points, which can later be redeemed for data plans. Similar to Airalo, Nomad also offers 300 points ($3 value) when you refer the app to your friends, and your friends also get $3 off on their first eSIM purchase.

The one thing that makes the Nomad app the best eSIM app is its user interface. It is easy to use, has loads of features, gives you easy access to eSIM management, and has great customer support.

Holafly – Gives you good coverage at competitive prices

If you are looking for more mobile data, then you should definitely consider Holafly. The main advantage of Holafly over Airalo is that Holafly offers more mobile data than Airalo and at a much cheaper price. The rates are cheaper with Holafly than Airalo in the US. The app not only works in the US, but you can also use it in many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Dominican Republic.

Aside from competitive pricing, Holafy also offers great coverage and boasts of being a top contender in the eSIM market. The best thing about Holafly is that it offers several unlimited plans, which are especially suitable for YouTubers or data-hungry people, as they need maximum data.

The only downside we noticed with this app is that most of the unlimited plans do not support hotspots. Regional rates are on the expensive side of Holafly, but the internet speeds you get are great. Overall, the app is a good travel companion.

Flexirom – Solid eSIM service

Another reliable eSIM option you can trust is Flexirom. Flexirom offers eSIM services in over 200 countries, and installation is quick and easy via the Flexirom app. According to numerous user reviews, Flexirom offers better connectivity and works almost everywhere. Also, Flexirom works with multiple service providers and connects to the strongest signal.

Hotspot speeds are also decent— – not outstanding, but decent. One of the best aspects of Flexirom is that it offers the ability to share internet data with other people using the app. This is different from Hotspots because you can use this feature to share the exact amount of data with others.

The setup process can be a bit complicated compared to other eSIM providers. If your smartphone is not eSIM compatible, you can also get a physical SIM card or SIM sticker sent to you that you can stick over your SIM card and use. You should also turn on the notifications for the Flexirom app, as they offer generous discounts every month. We’re talking 50–60% off here.

Airhub – Better local company partnership for affordable rates

With coverage in over 190 countries, Airhub offers affordable rates because of better partnerships with local companies. It gives you access to a lot of data, calls, and SMS plans at competitive rates. Airhub gives you up to 15 plans per country, which is usually a maximum of up to 5 on other eSIM apps.

This gives the user more flexibility to choose among the plans and decide on the one that suits their needs. In some countries, Airhub also has unlimited data plans. While the country list is good, the plans that they offer in those countries are great, making them one of the best eSIM providers in the market.

Speaking of the app, the Airhub app is really easy to use, and you can set up the eSIM in no time. The internet speeds are great, the connectivity is also great, and all your payments are done via a secure gateway.

BNESIM – Gives you a one-off plan option

BNESIM takes a different approach to offering eSIM. At BNESIM, you can buy daily, monthly, or one-time plans. The one-time plans are for data-hungry users who are on the go for long periods of time, and the number of GBs has no expiration date. This means that, unlike other eSIM services, you can use, say, 10 GB of data for multiple trips.

With this option, you’ll have eSIM access in over 200 countries and can top up the data according to your usage. The eSIM app is also very intuitive to use and gives you clear instructions when you make purchases through it. It’s supposed to give you the best pay-per-minute rates, and if your boyfriend or girlfriend also has the BNESIM app, you can call and text each other for free.

The BNESIM app also lets you set up multiple landline, mobile, and toll-free numbers through a single account. Note, however, that personal hotspots or tethering are not allowed when using BNESIM.

aloSIM – Another great eSIM alternative

Available in more than 170 countries, aloSIM offers cheap data packages that you can use during your travels. This eSIM service gives you hotspot and tethering capabilities to share your mobile data with others. Installing the eSIM with aloSIM is pretty simple, and you can do it with the free app.

The free aloSIM app also offers you the option to manage your eSIM. You can top up data from the app to keep yourself connected to the internet and with your loved ones. The eSIM provides extensive support from over 200 carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica, Movistar, and many more.

It also comes with a referral program where if you refer this app to your friend and they sign up using your code, then they get $3 off their first purchase while you earn $3 in aloCASH.

Yesim – Offers pay-as-yo-go plans

Yesim offers you eSIM services in over 200 countries, and the unique feature of this eSIM provider is that it offers you an international pay-as-you-go plan where you pay for the data that you have used. You can activate or deactivate the eSIM whenever you need, and you can top up your wallet using the Yesim app easily.

Additionally, Yesim also comes with a virtual phone number service that you can use to access digital services without compromising your real number. You get SMS message verifications or other communications directly within the Yesim app, neglecting the need to get an eSIM.

It also includes a free VPN for data security. You also get the option to pay from whatever source, such as Apple Pay, a credit or debit card, PayPal, Binance Pay, or Alipay.

FAQs about eSIM services

1. Do all devices support eSIM?

No, not all devices support eSIM. Most devices have manufacturer, network, or tariff restrictions that prevent the use of an eSIM. So make sure your device supports eSIM before you buy an eSIM plan.

2. How many eSIMs can I install on my device?

That depends on the flexibility of your smartphone. Most premium phones allow you to add multiple eSIMs, while there are devices where you can only add a few eSIMs. Also, you can only use one eSIM at a time.

3. Do all eSIM activate immediately?

Yes. The biggest advantage of an eSIM is that it is activated as soon as you are done with the setup. You don’t have to wait for your documents to be verified and for the provider to register your number before you can actually use the SIM card, as you do with physical SIM cards.